BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a higher mitigation level for the state during his daily COVID-19 pandemic briefing on Tuesday.
The IHSA reacted to his move by putting a temporary pause on all winter sport seasons, which includes boys and girls basketball, boys swimming and diving, along with boys and girls bowling. While wrestling, which is normally a winter sport, was moved to a summer sport back in October.
“We remain optimistic that these new mitigations, coupled with the emergence of a vaccine, will aid in creating participation opportunities in the New Year for IHSA student-athletes in winter, spring and summer sports,’’ said Craig Anderson, the Executive Director of the IHSA in an official release.
On Wednesday night at the Danville District 118 school board meeting, Mark Bacys, athletics director at Danville High, recommended that the school should immediately start the boys and girls bowling seasons along with the boys swimming season when the IHSA lifts it pause on the winter sports seasons. The board approved his proposal.
In regards to the boys and girls basketball season, Bacys was waiting for today’s meeting of the IHSA Board of Directors before presenting a recommendation to the board.
According to Anderson, the association will continue to plot out potential paths for participation in all sports through the remainder of the school year during today’s meeting.
“Although representatives from the Governor’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health will be unable to attend the meeting, today’s updated guidance from Governor Pritzker will aid the Board’s decision-making,’’ Anderson added. “We have asked Deputy Governor (Jesse) Ruiz and Dr. (Ngozi) Ezike engage with us in the near future, so that we can collaborate on developing a plan to safely conduct IHSA sports and activities as soon as possible.
“IHSA schools have been exemplary in adhering to state regulations throughout the pandemic and we hope that non-school programs will hold themselves to the same standard as we all put the long-term health and safety of our fellow citizens ahead of short-term athletic competition.’’
Under the revised sports calendar for IHSA sports, practices for all winter sport seasons were to begin this past Monday with the first games in boys and girls basketball tentatively set for Nov. 30.
Football, boys soccer and volleyball are scheduled to begin practices on Feb. 15, 2021 during a spring sports season, while baseball, softball, boys and girls track, along with boys tennis, girls soccer and now wrestling will tentatively start their seasons on April 19, 2021.
