DANVILLE — When a team has lost 11 out 12 games, it's natural for the coach to look for other options.
Danville basketball coach Durrell Robinson went with nine players for most of Monday's game against Notre Dame de LaSalette Academy and he found a few pleasant surprises.
Junior Bryson Hinton Perez and freshman Terrell Dozier gave the Vikings a spark off the bench as Danville defeated LaSalette Academy 67-50 in a non-conference contest.
"Other guys stepped up like Bryson Hinton Perez and our freshman, Terrell Dozier, playing big for us,'' said Robinson, when asked what his team got from Monday's victory. "Guys stepping up like that is always good to see.''
And why is that?
"That means we don't have to rely on our starters so much,'' he said. "If they come ready to play, that's good, but if they don't, we will just go with the next man up.
"That's what happened tonight and it's good to see some of those guys on the bench step up.''
The combination of Hinton Perez, Dozier along with junior guard Javion Smith and junior center Quentin Alblinger actually combined for 25 points and 23 rebounds for the Vikings, while the Lions got just 7 points and four rebounds from its bench.
Dozier played the biggest role in those numbers off the bench as he finished with a double-double of 11 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.
"This was like his four game on the varsity, but he has a natural knack for rebounding in traffic,'' Robinson said. "Even as a freshman, he is probably our most physical kid. He listens and he plays hard. I think he has a bright future with us.''
Danville (8-13 overall) enjoyed a 54-25 advantage in rebounding against the smaller LaSalette Academy team. The Vikings turned 30 offensive rebounds in 22 second-chance points.
Junior forward O'Shawn Jones-Winslow was a big part of Danville's offensive rebounding barrage as the 6-foot-5 forward had a team-high 17 points to go along with a 12 rebounds — nine of them offensive.
"It was a solid game, but I thought we could have played better,'' Jones-Winslow admitted. "We needed this win to get our confidence headed in the right direction before we play a very good Peoria High team on Wednesday.
"The main thing about tonight was getting our confidence right, so that we can get back to practice and work on getting better.''
One thing that both Jones-Winslow and Robinson said the Vikings will need to work on this week is their defensive execution.
LaSalette Academy guard Steven Deister, a 5-foot-8 senior, scored 23 second-half points against Danville, including a stretch of 17 straight from the end of the third quarter through the start of the fourth quarter that allowed the Lions to pull within 50-41.
"(Deister) was very heady. I wanted our guys to pressure him without fouling,'' Robinson said. "They were playing him close, but he was pretty quick and he was crafty. He would get into their body and just flip it over the rim.
"We had to put O'Shawn on him, with his length, to contain him at the end of the game.''
With Jones-Winslow guarding him, Deister had just one basket, had another shot blocked and he missed a 3-pointer late.
"We let them pressure us way more than they should have been able to,'' said Jones-Winslow, noting that the Vikings 10 second-half turnovers. "We just had too many turnovers and gave up too many points.''
LaSalette Academy (10-14) outscored Danville 35-33 in the second half.
"Coach (John) Spezia is a Hall of Fame coach and he is one of my life coaches and mentors as I played for him at DACC,'' Robinson said. "He always does a great job with his kids. We knew they would be disciplined and skilled.
"What happened in the second half is something that we can take forward and learn from. That's one of things that we can pick up from a game like this.''
The busy week for Danville continues Wednesday at Peoria High before the Vikings come home for a Friday game with Peoria Notre Dame and on Saturday Danville will play Chicago Lincoln Park in the Watchfire Signs Shootout at Danville High School.
In Monday's junior-varsity game, Danville defeated LaSalette Academy 49-30. Demarcus Lucas had a team-high 10 points for the Vikings.
