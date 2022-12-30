PONTIAC — One thing that Danville coach Durrell Robinson knew heading in the Pontiac Holiday Tournament was that his Vikings were going to be tested by some of best teams in state.
"You are going to learn about yourself playing this type of competition and hopefully, you can build from it and get better,'' said Robinson as 12 of the 16 teams had winning records, with Benet Academy and Chicago Simeon taking undefeated records into the title game.
After opening the tournament with a 71-32 setback to fourth-seeded Chicago Curie, Danville was eliminated from the consolation bracket with a 59-56 loss to Warren Township on Thursday afternoon.
"It was a lot better effort,'' Robinson said. "I can life with the effort that we put forth today. We just had too many self-inflicted wounds.''
The Vikings, who fall to 5-8 on the season, were a disappointing 18-of-30 at the free-throw line and they were outrebounded 38-19 by the Blue Devils (8-6).
"Those are things that we work on every day,'' Robinson said. "The good news is that we can get those things corrected.''
Danville actually had a lead in each of the four quarters, but Warren scored the final points in each quarter to take the lead away.
At the end of the first quarter, Josh Stewart canned a 3-pointer to give the Blue Devils a 15-14 advantage. Right before halftime, Alex Daniels made a pair of free throws that allowed Warren to take a 31-26 halftime lead. In the third quarter, it was Daniel again, his basket gave the Blue Devils a 42-40 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
And then in the final eight minutes, Danville took a 55-54 lead on a basket by T.J. Lee with 1 minute 37 seconds remaining but Warren went on a 5-1 run with Daniels and Stewart making 3-of-4 free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal the victory.
"We would make 1 or 2 good plays, we couldn't make enough to fully get over the hump,'' Robinson said. "Warren made the plays when they needed to and they made 1 or 2 more plays than we did.
"They made their free throws and we didn't.''
The Blue Devils were 21-of-26 at the free-throw line.
Daniels and Adam Panek were the leading scorers for Warren with 14 points each, Daniels also had a game-high 10 rebounds.
For Danville, Ja'Vaughn Robinson was the leading scorer with a game-high 22, while senior Jonathan Ireland chipped in with 16 after having 22 in the loss to Curie on Wednesday.
"Johnny play well up here. Hopefully, he can carry that over into the second-half of the season,'' Durrell Robinson said.
The Vikings will get a week off before returning to Big 12 Conference action on Jan. 6 at Champaign Centennial.
