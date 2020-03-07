BLOOMINGTON — Strong second-half comebacks have been a staple of the Danville boys basketball program in recent history.
So when the Vikings found themselves trailing the sixth-rated Lincoln Railsplitters 52-41 in the final minute of the third quarter — it was just time to go to work.
Danville went on a 13-4 run in the fourth quarter, tying the game at 56-56 on a 3-pointer from the top of the key by junior forward Tevin Smith, playing for just the third time since returning from a knee injury that sidelined him for two months.
But, that turned out to be the final points for the Vikings as the Railsplitters held them scoreless to pull out a 60-56 win in the Bloomington Regional Championship at Robert Frank Gymnasium.
“Credit to my guys. They executed really well,’’ said Danville first-year coach Durrell Robinson. “They gave us a chance to win there at the end. That’s all you can ask for. Sometimes, the ball just didn’t go in.
“We competed and fought, but the ball didn’t go in.’’
In its final four possessions, Danville (16-16) committed a turnover, missed a pair of shots in the middle of the lane, committed its fifth offensive foul of the contest and had 3-pointer bounce out at the buzzer.
“Our team played hard and we fought back,’’ said Danville senior Robert Stroud, who had 13 points and six rebounds. “We faced a lot of adversity, but we played hard and never gave up.
“Give them credit, they played just as hard and came out with the win.’’
Lincoln (31-2) had opportunities to put the game away in the final minute, but Will Ewald and Kaden Froebe each missed the front ends of one-and-ones, giving Danville a pair of chances to tie or take the lead.
Junior guard Nathanael Hoskins penetrated the lane and got a great look from about 8 feet that bounced around on the rim before falling out. Hoskins grabbed the rebound and his putback attempt was just a bit long.
“That is a shot that he will make all day,’’ Robinson said. “The ball just didn’t go in.
“We executed the play that we wanted in that situation.’’
The next time down the court, the Railers, who had only been called for four fouls in the half, committed one as Smith drove to the basket on a possible game-tying layup.
On the ensuring in-bounds play, sophomore Martez Rhodes, who had five points in the first quarter, took the ball to the basket but was called for an offensive foul with 10.4 seconds left.
“Landon is good at that, he held his ground and that kid popped him pretty good,’’ said Lincoln coach Neil Alexander. “I don’t think there any doubt about that charge.’’
Robinson agreed with the call.
“Tez played hard. He did everything we asked of him,’’ Robinson said. “He went strong, finished at the bucket but got called for an offensive foul.’’
It appeared that junior guard Devin Miles, who made the inbound pass, was open for a potential go-ahead 3-pointer.
“He thought he had a lane to the basket,’’ Miles said. “I was there if he wanted to kick it out.’’
Lincoln was able to run off five seconds before Danville was able to foul Ewald. This time, the senior guard knocked down both free throws to seal the victory.
“I don’t say anything about free throws, other than just shoot,’’ Alexander said. “He made them when they really counted.’’
While there was no question about the final offensive foul, the first four in first half were definitely calls that could have easily gone either way.
“We knew they were going to go to the hole hard,’’ Alexander said. “I think taking the four charges that we did in the first half, slowed them down on their dribble drive.’’
And the calls surprised Robinson, who thought one or two could have been blocking fouls on Lincoln.
“I really didn’t think we would get called for that many offensive fouls,’’ he said. “We work on those things in practice, with our body control.
“A couple of them were definitely offensive fouls, but a couple of them, as a coach, were tough calls against us. I’m happy that my guys were attacking.’’
Lincoln followed up two of the four offensive fouls with 3-pointers, and the Railers scored 11 of its 35 first-half points after Viking turnovers.
“That team doesn’t beat themselves and they make you play for the mistakes that you make,’’ Robinson said.
It also didn’t help the Vikings cause that the Railers were 7-of-12 from 3-point range in the first three quarters. Lincoln wound up shooting 59.5 percent (22 of 37) for the game.
“Defensively, we got stops and we were able to contain (Froebe) better,’’said Robinson of his team’s play in the fourth quarter as they turned the 11-point deficit into a 56-56 tie. “We did a better job of closing out on their shooters.’’
It’s the second time in the past three years that Danville has suffered a heart-breaking loss in the regional championship.
After a 56-51 loss to Moline in 2018 regional championship, Danville came back the next year with 31-4 season — a school record for wins — and its second appearance in the Sweet 16 in three years.
“This is definitely going to make us want to come out harder next year,’’ said Miles, who had a game-high 18 points.
Lincoln advances to play Decatur MacArthur in the Class 3A sectional semifinals to be played in Lincoln. The other semifinal on Tuesday will matchup Urbana against Springfield Lanphier.
Danville’s Michael Moore along with Delrey Crowder and Smith advanced to the sectional round of the Country Financial 3-point shootout. Moore made a regional best 11. They will shoot next Friday in Lincoln with a chance to advance to the IHSA Class 3A state tournament.
