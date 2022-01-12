BLOOMINGTON — When the 2021-22 season opened up for the Danville Vikings boys basketball team, they carried the mantra of OWE — outwork everyone.
It became the team's signature slogan as Danville won five of its first six games.
But, recently, the Vikings have seen their opponents turn the tables on them, including Tuesday's 62-48 loss to the Bloomington Purple Raiders in a Big 12 Conference contest at the Robert Frank Sports Complex.
"I believed at the beginning of the season that we had to have the outwork everyone mentality,'' said Danville coach Durrell Robinson. "We got a couple of wins and our players got comfortable.''
And Robinson only needs to look at one statistic to prove to himself that the Vikings are getting outworked — rebounding.
In the last four games — all losses — Danville has been outrebounded by double digits.
"I feel like our energy and effort hasn't been there in the last couple of games,'' said Danville senior guard JJ Miles, who had a solid all-around game with 6 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 6 steals. "We had great energy and effort at the start, but, for some reason, things started slowing down for us and we lost our effort.''
Danville (6-6 overall, 2-2 in the Big 12) had a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and the Vikings were even with the Purple Raiders in rebounds (10-10).
But over the final three quarters, Bloomington (4-14 overall, 1-4 in the Big 12) outscored Danville 55-34 and outrebounded the Vikings 37-24.
"We had some good spurts, but it just seemed like Bloomington wanted it more than we did after that first quarter,'' Robinson said.
Bloomington sophomore forward Niko Newsome had a big role in his team's success in the second quarter with 14 of his game-high 20 points while senior Tyus Jackson, junior Adam Beasley and sophomore A.J. Tillman combined for 21 rebounds, including 13 on the offensive end.
"We can't have two or three guys fighting for rebounds with two or three watching — especially when they have four or five battling,'' Robinson said. "There were definitely times in this game, we would have a couple guys watching and they would get those loose balls.
"They beat us to the majority of those 50-50 balls, which absolutely cannot happen for us.''
Miles acknowledged that things seemingly changed for the Vikings when the Purple Raiders overcame the 7-point deficit to take a 25-20 lead with a 12-2 run in the second quarter.
"I think our heads dropped when they took that lead,'' Miles said. "We have to learn to keep our heads up.''
Danville would tie the game twice in the second half (28-28 and 33-33) but the Vikings never regained the lead as they dropped their second game this year to the Purple Raiders.
"We just have to keep working,'' Robinson said. "It has to start with practice. We need to realize that this season is going to continue, no matter what, and every game is going to be tough.
"But, if we keep working, we will get some wins. But, if we don't, these losses will keep piling up.''
Danville was without freshman guard JaVaughn Robinson, who injured his leg during Friday's loss to Normal Community (58-31).
"Losing Diddy (Robinson) was a big blow on both sides of the ball for us,'' said Durrell Robinson. "He is another ball handler and another defender.
"His absence gave others a chance to step up, but it didn't seem like they were ready for it.''
Senior Martez Rhodes, junior O'Shawn Jones-Winslow and Miles combined for 37 points, while the other eight that played for the Vikings had just 11 points on 4-of-19 shooting and 10 rebounds.
"We need more people — especially those guys coming off the bench — to step up,'' said Miles as Bloomington outscored Danville 18-5 in bench scoring.
Miles also pointed out that playing on the road has been a difficult challenge for the Vikings, who have only had two homes game this season.
"It seems like every game that we play is on the road,'' he said. "We know that we have several factors going against us, and we need to find in ourselves to step up.
"But, we tend to let the crowd get in our head and we lose focus.''
Jones-Winslow, who fouled out in the fourth quarter, spent most of Tuesday's game on the bench in foul trouble.
"Both of those guys (Jones-Winslow and Rhodes) need to realize how important they are and stay on the floor as much as possible. It seems like every game that one of them is getting into foul trouble,'' said Durrell Robinson of his two most experienced players. "That really hurts us because we run so much of our offense through them or around them.''
Danville will attempt to snap its losing skid this Friday when the Vikings travel to Peoria Richwoods. The Knights improved to 10-6 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12 with a 79-70 victory over Normal West on Tuesday night.
In the junior-varsity contest on Tuesday night, Danville defeated Bloomington 60-41. Corey Moore had a game-high 22 points for the Vikings, while Terrell Davis had 13.
