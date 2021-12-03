DANVILLE — Playing at home for the first time this season, the Danville girls basketball team found out quickly that a slow start is the worst possible situation.
St. Joseph-Ogden scored the game's first 11 points and never trailed as the Spartans defeated the Lady Vikings 52-41.
"We came out way too slow,'' Danville senior Nau'Tika Conaway said. "We just let them punch us in the face to start the game.
"We were able to pick it up in the second half, but it wasn't enough.''
First-year coach Glennie Watson noted that only Conaway and Rose, both seniors, had any substantial varsity experience for Danville (1-4).
"When you have a young, inexperienced team playing their first home game, they are going to be a little nervous,'' said Watson. "Once they were able to calm down and relax, they played a little better.''
Conaway believes it's all a matter of confidence.
"I think people are underestimating themselves,'' she said. "If we can get more confidence in ourselves, we can be a much better team.
"It's my job to push these young girls up to the level of varsity basketball.''
The fast start for the Spartans (5-1) was fueled by four turnovers and four missed shots by the Vikings in the first three minutes.
"We have to do a better job with our point guard play,'' said Watson, whose team finished with 18 turnovers. "We have to be able to get into our offensive sets. We can't let the defense dictate how we play or the tempo we play at. We have to play a pace that we control.''
The Vikings, who trailed by as 17 (30-13) in the first half, went on a 9-0 run in the second half to get as close as 42-36 on a Conaway basket with 4 minutes, 33 seconds left.
Conaway had a game-high 19 points to go along with a game-high 18 rebounds and four steals.
"In the second half, we slowed the game down. We were patient with the ball and we executed our plays better,'' she said.
But that was as close as Danville would get.
St. Joseph-Ogden senior guard Ella Armstrong was 4-for-4 at free-throw line in the final minute to seal the victory for the Spartans, who were just 5-of-11 at the line in the contest. But that was better than the Vikings, who were 8-of-25 from the charity stripe.
"We left a lot of points on the floor with our missed free throws,'' said Watson, who also noted that his team also missed a few critical layups in the contest. "Those are things that we need to address, along with defensive assignments and boxing out.''
Ashlynn Lannert led the Spartans with 17 points, while Payton Jones had 16 and 6-foot-3 center Taylor Walls had a team-high 15 rebounds for St. Joseph-Ogden.
Joining Conaway in double figures for the Viking was freshman Soriah Gouard with 13.
In the junior varsity contest, St. Joseph-Ogden rallied to beat Danville 32-30. Amara McFarland had a game-high 17 points for the Vikings.
Up next for Danville is non-conference game on Monday at Champaign Centennial, while St. Joseph-Ogden's next game is Saturday at Oakwood.
