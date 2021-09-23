PEORIA — Numbers don’t always tell the full story.
According to Danville football coach Marcus Forrest that is especially true of the Peoria Manual football team.
Now, the Rams do come into Friday’s contest against the Vikings with a 0-4 record but Forrest says this isn’t the same-old Manual team that has been 6-45 in its six seasons in the Big 12 Conference.
“They are definitely not the same, typical team that we saw several years ago,’’ said Forrest, as Danville has won three straight over Manual by scores of 62-7 in 2017, 62-0 in 2016 and 59-8 in 2015. “That is one of the things that we have been stressing to our kids this week — don’t be fooled by their record, don’t be fooled into thinking this is the same Manual team that Danville has played in the past.
“Once you watch the film. You can see that they get after it. They fly around, and they are playing together a lot better than those teams from four or five years ago.’’
Danville (2-2) is coming off a game against Peoria Richwoods, where the Vikings admitted they may not have been fully focused for the Knights. Danville had to overcome 27-22 halftime deficit to beat Richwoods, who fell to 0-4, 52-35.
“Just like Richwoods last week, Manual is going to be a team that is hungry for a win,’’ Forrest said. “Eventually, they are going to get a win this season and we are going to try our best to not be the first one they get this season.’’
What makes Forrest so confident about the Rams?
First off, Manual did get two wins during the abbreviated 2021 Spring season including a 30-12 triumph over Champaign Central, and secondly, Manual battled hard before falling to Bloomington 14-0 on Sept. 10.
That was the last game that the Rams played as they were forced to forfeit last week’s game against Peoria High after the game, which was postponed last Friday because of fights at Peoria High, couldn’t be rescheduled because Manual players had commitments to jobs, college visits and college testing programs.
“Bloomington was just able to wear them down at the end,’’ Forrest said. “Manual played hard. They were athletic and they had some nice-sized kids that can run around.’’
Forrest noted that the Rams have a big fullback that is going to be a load for the Vikings to deal with and sophomore quarterback Lodon Tolliver is very capable at both running the football and throwing it. His favorite receiver is 6-foot-3 Shakeel Thomas.
Last week, Danville allowed Richwoods quarterback Greg Burnside Jr. to throw for 224 yards and three touchdowns.
“We need to continue to build on what we have done each week,’’ Forrest said. “We need to start fast and play hard for all four quarters — finish a full game.’’
The Vikings figure to counter with their ground attack.
Backup quarterback Micah McGuire led Danville with 98 yards in last week’s win over Richwoods, while Tommy Harris Jr. had five carries for 79 yards and two scores. This season, Danville has five backs with more than 100 yards rushing as McGuire and JJ Miles, who sat out with an ankle injury, each having more than 200 rushing yards.
“The best part is that we don’t have one person that we depend on,’’ Forrest said. “I think we have six kids that we can carry the football, and each one has their own strength of what they can do — they also each have their own weaknesses, as well.
“We are probably not going to have anyone carry the ball 20 times in a game, so when they get the opportunity to carry the ball, they better take advantage of it and make the most out of it. If we can get five kids with five carries, we feel pretty good about our chances to win than if we had one guy with 20 carries.’’
Forrest says using that full stable of backs keeps everyone fresh and it mixes things up for the defense.
Miles is expected back this week, but JaMarion Clark will be a game-time decision with his bruised shoulder.
“If we needed JJ last week, he could have played,’’ Forrest said. “We wanted to get Micah some more experience and we knew that we wanted to focus on the run, which is a strength for Micah. Basically, we gave JJ an extra week to get healed up and ready for the final half of the season.
“Clark is still tender and sore. He may not play. But he understands that this is about more than one game as he has the rest of this season and next year left in his career.’’
Friday’s game will be played at Peoria Public Schools Stadium on War Memorial Drive in Peoria. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game can be heard locally on WDAN-AM 1490.
