DANVILLE — Playing one team seven times in six days can become a little monotonous.
But that's how the Prospect League schedule is playing out this week for the Danville Dans and Terre Haute Rex.
It's turning out to be a very good week for the Dans and some of their hitters, like centerfield Johnathon Thomas, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Danville's 13-3 victory over Terre Haute on Friday night at Danville Stadium.
It's the sixth straight win for Danville and the fifth straight over Terre Haute. The Dans have outscored the Rex 49-24 this week.
"Playing these guys so many times this week, we've been able to pick up little stuff about them,'' Thomas said. "It could be hard to remain focused against a team that we have beaten in each game this week. We could become nonchalant, thinking it just another game.''
So, has that happened, and if not, why?
"We have done a good job of staying focused and finding ways to beat them,'' he said. "We are battling for a playoff spot, so we just need to keep playing hard and doing what we are doing this week.''
With the five straight victory, Danville has moved within 2.5 games of Lafayette for first place in the Wabash River Division. The Dans, who improved to 27-18 overall and 11-6 in the second half, enjoy a 3-game lead over the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp for the final playoff spot in the Wabash River Division. The Aviators have already qualified as the first-half champion.
"This was a good ballgame. There was no hangover from last night,'' said Danville manager Eric Coleman, whose team rallied with 5 runs in the ninth to beat Terre Haute 13-9 on Thursday night at Bob Warn Stadium. "We came focused and ready to play.
"Any time you can put up crooked numbers, like we did tonight, it's going to be a good game.''
Coleman pointed out that guys like Thomas, Javon Fields and Keenan Taylor have had really good weeks at the plate for the Dans.
Thomas is 6-of-16 with a triple, a home run, five RBIs and six runs scored this week. Fields has raised his batting average 91 points as he is 5-of-14 with two doubles, two RBI and 10 runs scored and Taylor is 12-of-23 with three extra-base hits and five RBIs.
"When you are called upon to play and you get your opportunity, you better take advantage of it,'' Coleman said. "We need to keep this train rolling (tonight) and get another home win.''
For Thomas, his success this week is very much appreciated.
"I started struggling a little bit a few weeks ago,'' he said as his batting average dropped from .316 to .268. So with Thomas going 5-of-9 in his last two games, his average is back up to .292 on the season. "I just needed to relax and say within me. I also got some extra work in the batting cage and it's been working out.''
Admittedly, the Dans are taking advantage of a Rex team with a depleted pitching staff this week.
Terre Haute has the second highest ERA (6.71) in the Prospect League and the Rex have walked a league-high 293 batters.
"You can't take anything for granted in this league,'' Coleman said. "We have to worry about the Danville Dans and take care of our business. Everyone tends to go through some pitching problems during the summer.
"We only had seven pitchers early in the season, but no one felt sorry for us. We just need to keep doing what we are doing this week and keep getting the wins.''
Tonight's game at Danville Stadium, another 6:30 start against the Terre Haute Rex, will be the official celebration of 75 seasons of baseball at Danville Stadium.
"Hopefully, we get a big crowd for this special night,'' Coleman said.
And with the way Danville has been putting runs on the board, the possibility exists that the Dans will have its 12th Culver's Butterburger Bash night of the year — where all fans in attendance can get a coupon for $1 Butterburgers at Culver's the following day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.