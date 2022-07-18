DANVILLE — Double-digit winning streaks are very special.
For the first time since 2013, the Danville Dans were enjoying their status as the hottest team in the Prospect League with 10 straight victories.
But in true baseball fashion, the Burlington Bees, with one of the worst records in the Prospect League at 14-25, shocked the Danville Dans on Saturday night with a 16-5 triumph in a game called in the sixth inning because of lightning and rain.
“There was no way that we were going to go undefeated in the second half,’’ said Danville manager Eric Coleman, whose team fell to 9-1 in the second half of the Prospect League season. “This was just one of those nights.
“I would still rather have our record than their record, but they got us tonight.’’
It started early and often for the Bees.
Burlington jumped out to a 3-0 lead on Danville left-handed starter Colby Downard after just three batters.
Lincoln Riley got things started as he reached on an error, Sam Monroe followed with a single before Kevin Santiago blasted a 3-run homer as the Bees took a lead they would never relinquish.
“It was just one of those innings and one of those nights for Colby,’’ Coleman said. “He’s been good all summer for us and they just happened to jump on him tonight.’’
Burlington would add another run in the first and then five more in the second to take a 9-0 lead with Santiago delivering an RBI double and Trey Adams had a two-run single.
Danville responded in the bottom of the second with Jack Ellis drawing a bases-loaded walk for his team’s first run and Kollyn All’s sacrifice fly pulled the Dans within 9-2 going into the third inning.
The Dans then pulled within 9-3 on a run-scoring hit by Bryce Chance and it looked like the momentum had switched to the home team.
“We got down early, but we were still competing and working our butts off,’’ Coleman said.
But that turnaround was short-lived.
Burlington scored five more times in the fourth building a 14-3 advantage. Marcos Sanchez had the big blow for the Bees with a 3-run homer off of Danville reliever Bryce Martens.
Any opportunity for a miracle comeback was squashed in the sixth inning when the game was halted because of lightning in the area, eventually the rain started falling and the game was called in the sixth inning.
“The baseball Gods didn’t like us tonight,’’ Coleman said. “We will treat this game like we do any other, once it reached midnight it’s over and we are onto the next game.
“Our guys have been resilient all year and I look forward to seeing them comeback on Sunday.’’
One of the few bright spots for the Dans on Saturday night was their team defense turning three double plays in six frames, while Cam Swanger and Carlos Vasquez each went 3-for-3 at the plate.
“Even in a loss, there are things that we can take away from this game,’’ Coleman said. “We will continue working and getting better.’’
Unfortunately for Danville, Sunday’s game against the Burlington Bees was cancelled as the heavy rain of Saturday night made the field unplayable on Sunday.
The Danville Dans game set for Monday night in Cape Giradeau, Mo., was also cancelled as thunderstoms in southeast Missouri knocked out power to the stadium.
Former Dan gets drafted
DANVILLE — For the 32nd consecutive MLB Draft, a Danville Dan has been chosen.
On Monday afternoon, Eastern Illinois University right-hander Hayden Birdsong, a former standout at Mattoon high school, was the sixth round selection of the San Francisco Giants.
Birdsong, who 2-1 with a 4.92 ERA last summer with the Dans, is the fifth player in the last four years to be drafted from Eastern Illinois and head coach Jason Anderson, a former Danville Dan and a standout at both Danville High and the University of Illinois.
Billy Hall was the first-ever former Danville Dan to be selected in the MLB Draft as he was taken by the San Diego Padres in the 17th round of the 1991 Draft.
