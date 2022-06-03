LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Danville Dans manager Eric Coleman didn't enjoy a single trip to Lafayette during the 2021 season.
His team lost all six games to the Aviators at Loeb Stadium including a season-ending 4-2 setback in the Eastern Conference Wabash River Division playoffs.
"I can't wait to face the Aviators,'' said Coleman after Wednesday's season-opening 8-4 win over the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp.
This time around, the trip there and back was one of enjoyment for Coleman as the Danville Dans defeated the Lafayette Aviators 5-2. With the victory, the Dans improve to 2-0 in the Wabash River Division.
Former Oakwood and DACC standout Chase Vinson delivered the key blow for the Dans as his two-run double highlighted a four-run fifth inning.
Seaver Sheets got the scoring started in the fifth when he drew a bases-loaded walk and Wesley Helms capped the frame with a run-scoring single.
That was more than enough offense for the Danville pitching duo of John Gassler and Brett Wozniak, who combined to hold Lafayette to just two runs while striking out 10. It's the second straight game that the Dans pitching staff has combined for double-digit punchouts.
