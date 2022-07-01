DANVILLE — Every baseball player has their own walk-up song.
A year ago, the patrons at Danville Stadium got used to hearing "I Walk the Line," by Johnny Cash.
It was the selection of Prospect League All-Star Keenan Taylor, who batted .333 with 4 home runs and a team-high 49 RBIs for the Dans.
On Tuesday night, Taylor returned to Danville Stadium, going 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts, but his second game with the team on Wednesday night, looked a lot like the 2021 version of Taylor.
The third baseman, who played this past spring at Parkland College, went 3-for-4 with three RBIs as the Danville Dans moved another step closer to the first-half title in the Prospect League's Wabash River Division with a 14-4 triumph over the Champion City Kings at Danville Stadium.
“I’m not going to lie. I started off poor last night with a two-strikeout performance,’’ Taylor said. “Baseball is all about coming back and having a short-term memory.’’
So, what was different for the third baseman?
“(Tuesday), I was super late, timing-wise,’’ Taylor said. “My host family, Tony and Kristi Maged, are nice enough to film my at-bats. I watched those *after the game) and realized I was really late. So I started a little earlier and made sure I was seeing it.’’
Taylor had run-scoring hits in the first, fifth and sixth innings for Danville, which improved to 19-8 with the victory.
“There is a reason why he was an all-star last year for us. That carried over to this spring at Parkland and we are happy to get that player back here,’’ Coleman said. “I think we are getting the Keenan Taylor that we saw last summer.’’
Wednesday wasn’t only a big day on the field for Taylor. He also chose his new school for next season.
“I will be attending Purdue University this fall. I’m very excited. I think we have a chance to win a Big Ten title. I’m ecstatic to move back in state,’’ said Taylor, a native of Westfield, Ind.
Coleman is very happy for Taylor and believes the decision will allow him to excel the rest of this summer.
“There is a lot of pressure on these guys with the portal, especially the junior college players,’’ Coleman said. “He had seven or eight different schools that were on him and he had guys coming at him right up to the end.
“Now, he can relax and try to help us win a championship.’’
And the Dans win on Wednesday night moved them closer to the goal as their magic number to clinch the first-half title in the Wabash River Division is 3. Any combination of Danville victories or Terre Haute losses totaling three would give the Dans an automatic playoff berth and the opportunity to host the division playoff game on Sunday, Aug. 7.
“We control our own destiny,’’ Coleman said. “We have to control what we can control and take care of business.’’
Taylor wasn't the only member of the 2021 Danville Dans to make an impact on Wednesday's game. Centerfielder Jonathon Thomas went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
That was more than enough offense for Danville right-hander Braylon Myers, who improved to 1-0 this summer, after allowing three runs — only two earned — over five innings.
“We are still building him up,’’ said Coleman, admitting that Myers might have gotten a little tired giving up all three of his runs in the fifth inning. “Tonight our goal was 85 pitches. Next outing, we try to get him to go the full 95.’’
While the Kings were able to tie the game at 3-3 in top of the fifth, the Dans took the lead for good with two in the bottom of the fifth.
The bullpen for Danville of Sam Whiting and John Gassler got the final nine outs to secure the victory.
“It’s always important to keep the momentum on your side,’’ Coleman said. “Our bullpen has really stepped up these last few weeks. That has been one of our strengths so far.’’
Danville was on the road Friday night as the Dans travel to Cape Girardeau, Mo., to play the Cape Catfish.
The next home game for the Dans will be tonight when they host the Cape Catfish in the second game of the two-game series. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.