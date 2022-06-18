DANVILLE — Offensive production hadn’t been one of the strengths of the Danville Dans in the first two weeks of the Prospect League season.
The team entered this week averaging just over 5 runs a game and the team batting average was right around .220 — the lowest in the league.
It left some of the players worried about seeing their offensive statistics on the the big videoboard in left.
“I wasn’t concerned. I just wanted to see where I stood,’’ said Danville Dans outfielder Trey Higgins. “I’ve been hitting the ball hard and that’s all you can ask for. My biggest thing is coming to the field every day to have fun, enjoy the game and get better. The stats will take care of themselves.’’
Well, that was certainly the case for Higgins on Thursday night.
The switch-hitting outfielder from Mississippi State University went 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run homer in the sixth that sealed the 13-0 victory for the Danville Dans over the Terre Haute Rex at Danville Stadium.
“As a team, we haven’t had the best success against them. To finally get a win was the biggest thing,’’ said Higgins, noting that Rex had won three previous meetings with the Dans, including a 20-10 triumph on Wednesday night in Terre Haute. “We still have a lot of baseball left this summer, but it was a relief to get this win and to get a little bit of revenge was sweet.’’
Danville Dans manager Eric Coleman admitted it was the first time in his coaching career where his team had gone from losing by the 10-run mercy rule to then winning over the same team by the 10-run mercy rule.
“Obviously, I’m proud of our guys with how we came back. That shows the character of this ballclub,’’ he said. “We always talk about it being a new day once the clock strikes midnight. These guys proved it tonight.’’
Higgins wasn’t the only Dan with a big offensive game, as the team recorded 10 hits but seven of them went for extra bases.
“A lot of our guys didn’t get a lot of at-bats this spring at their respective schools,’’ said Coleman, noting that as a factor in a slow start for some of them at the plate. “This game is all about repetitions, coming to the ballpark, getting into a rhythm and routine will help.’’
Higgins is perfect example as he redshirted this spring at Mississippi State. His 38 at-bats in 12 games for the Dans entering Thursday night was the only live action that he has seen this season.
“I think he is starting to figure it out a little bit,’’ Coleman said. “Trey is a really good player. There is a reason why he was recruited to play at Mississippi State. He had a good approach tonight and had some good swings tonight.’’
Things actually didn’t start out so well for Higgins on Thursday night, as he struck out in first plate appearance, but his teammates had already put 5 runs on the board.
“As coach (Ron) Polk always talks about, hitting is contagious,’’ Higgins said. “Once one guys gets going, it seems to help everyone else.’’
Higgins hit the ball hard in his next three at-bats with a double to right-center, a fly out to center and then his 3-run homer to right.
“You will never have this game figured out,’’ Higgins said. “I’m just trying to get better every day and enjoy it while I do.’’
Getting things started for the Dans was second baseman Carlos Vasquez, who gave his team all the runs they would need with a 2-run opposite field homer in the first inning.
Danville would add three more runs as Wesley Helms had a run-scoring single and Will Portera got an RBI when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
“Scoring those runs in the first inning set the tone,’’ said Coleman, pointing out the three runs after the homer by Vasquez were just as important. “Even after getting the lead, we wanted to keep the pressure on them — keep our foot on their throats as they like to say.’’
The five-run lead was more than enough for Danville left-hander Brett Wozniak, who scattered seven hits over five innings to pick up his first victory of the summer.
“He was able to pitch to contact,’’ said Coleman, noting that Wozniak struck out seven and walked two in five innings. “Our defense played behind him. They didn’t put a lot pressure on us and High Point is getting a very good pitch next year.’’
Wozniak did get a little help from centerfielder Jonathon Thomas in the second inning.
Terre Haute had runners on first and second with just one out when Jake Larson line a single to center. Will Egger for the Rex tried to score from second base but the throw from Thomas hit Danville catch Will Portera right in the chest for the easy out at the plate.
“You always want to keep the momentum on your side,’’ Coleman said. “He was out by 3-4 feet at least, so that was a big play.’’
Wozniak helped his own cause in the next two innings as he picked off Terre Haute’s Arturo Disla in the third inning and Mason White in the fourth inning.
Right-handed reliever Landon Tompkins recorded the final six outs to preserve the team’s second shutout in a row at Danville Stadium.
With the victory, the Dans improve to 9-6 overall and they move into first place in the Wabash River Division of the Prospect League’s Eastern Conference.
Up next for Danville is a six-game, six-day roadtrip that started in Chillicothe, Ohio, on Friday night.
The next home game for the Dans will be June 24 against the Normal CornBelters. First pitch at Danville Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m.
