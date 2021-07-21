DANVILLE — Baseball, basketball and hockey all determine their champions with a best-of-7 series.
This week the Danville Dans and Terre Haute Rex are embarking on their own 7-game series, but it won't determine the Prospect League Champion. Instead, the two Wabash River Division rivals are battling for second place with only 13 game days left in the 2021 season.
On Tuesday night before 2,678 fans at Danville Stadium, the Dans captured the first matchup with a 6-5 triumph over the Rex.
"Every game is big for us in these finals weeks. We play them six more times this week, this is going to be a heavyweight fight,'' said Danville manager Eric Coleman. "Round one went us and we have to come ready for a doubleheader down there.''
Danville designated hitter Tony Castonguay delivered the game-winning RBI-single in the bottom of the sixth.
Castonguay, who had grounded out to third in his first two at-bats, lined an inside pitch from Terre Haute reliever Alex Reinoehl into right-center allowing Keenan Taylor to score and breaking the 4-4 tie. Johnathon Thomas had an run-scoring groundout later in the inning to give Danville a 6-4 advantage.
"It was a small adjustment that I needed to make,'' Castonguay said. "I came into the dugout after those two groundouts, got my mind right, came up in big spot and got it done for my team.''
Coleman said that Castonguay "followed the script" against the side-arm reliever for the Rex.
"Actually that ball was tailing into me. I was trying to take it inside-out and it worked,'' Castonguay said. "I went up to the plate with the right mentality and got it done.''
In keeping with his boxing analogies, Coleman said, "we punched them. They punched us back, but we got the final punch to get the win.''
Thanks in part to Danville closer Jake Leger getting the final four outs — three on strikeouts — to record his eighth save of the summer.
"Quality pitching tonight. I thought our guys did well,'' said Coleman, as the Dans four hurlers finished with 12 strikeouts. "As I've said before, there is a reason why Jake is going to Alabama next year and I want him on our side. He is one of the better closers in this league and it showed tonight.''
Marc Lidd, who got the victory, and Jackson Nichols combined for 4.1 innings of relief, holding the Rex to just two runs after left-hander starter Jacob Hasty ran into some fourth-inning trouble with three straight walks to load the bases with one out.
"Jacob is still trying to build up his endurance,'' said Coleman. "He wants to start next year at LSU. In order to do that, he has to put in the work in between his starts to build up that endurance.''
Terre Haute, who trailed 3-0 after the first inning, came back to take a 4-3 lead on a two-run single by Tyler Nelson in the fourth and a solo home run to right by Nate Wolf. But, the Rex missed other opportunities as they left nine runners on base, including five in scoring position.
"It's always a battle with Terre Haute,'' Coleman said.
With the win on Tuesday night, the Dans improve to 23-18 overall and 7-6 in the second half standings for the Wabash River Division, giving them a 1.5-game lead over the Rex, who fall to 19-26 overall and 7-9 in the second half standings.
"Whoever wins this series is probably going to make the playoffs,'' said Danville first baseman Cooper McMurray, who gave the Dans the early lead with a 3-run homer to right in the first inning. "Getting that first one is a huge step forward for us.''
McMurray said getting the win was all about trust.
"Even when we fell behind, we just had to keep trusting our bats and trusting that our hard hits would fall,'' he said. "And once we got the lead back, we had to trust our defense and pitching to finish the game and they did.''
PROTEST UPDATE
In Danville's last home game, a 12-7 win over the Springfield Sliders in five innings, the contest was played under protest by the Sliders because the Dans used a relief pitcher that wasn't listed on the lineup card.
Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien ruled over the weekend, that the protest was upheld. But instead of following 'normal' baseball rules, which would have the two teams pick the game up from the point of the protest, he decided that sense the two teams are not scheduled to play again this year that Springfield would be awarded the victory. Albeit that all of the stats on the league's website continue to show the Dans as a 12-7 winner.
