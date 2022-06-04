DANVILLE — Every 24 hours is a brand new day — win or lose.
It's a philosophy that Danville Dans manager Eric Coleman has delivered to his teams over the past 10 years.
"After midnight, it's over,'' Coleman said.
That's probably a good thing after Friday's 12-4 loss to Terre Haute Rex before 1,490 at Danville Stadium.
"There was no shot that we were going to go undefeated,'' said Coleman, whose team fell to 2-1 with the loss. "It's one of those nights. It happens in summer baseball. Tonight wasn't our night. We hate to do it in front of our fans, but it's baseball and it happens.
"Good team bounce back and I know we will bounce back tomorrow.''
According to Danville outfielder Trey Higgins, a freshman from Mississippi State University, getting back on the field tonight at Terre Haute is the best cure for the troubles of Friday night.
"The good thing about this league is that we get to play again tomorrow,'' he said. "We knew this was going to happen, we didn't want it to, but we just need to learn from it and move forward.''
Higgins went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI triple on Friday night.
"After 12 o'clock tonight, this day is over, win or lose,'' he said. "Good and bad plays are contagious. We have to compete and just play better, honestly.
"We are a really good team. We just need to go out there and show it in our next game.''
Most of the problems for the Dans happened in the third inning as the Rex (1-2) scored six runs — all unearned — on three hits and then there was the four Danville errors.
"We have to play catch,'' Coleman said. "You can't give a team, I don't care who you are playing, seven outs in an inning. It doesn't matter who you are. You could be playing a Little League team and they will take advantage of that.
"We have to clean that up and get better.''
Coleman also pointed out that the Danville pitcher also walked six batters, with three of them scoring.
"We have to do a better job of competing in the zone and throwing strikes,'' he said. "We had 10 hits, so I like what is going on there.
"But we need to keep grinding and getting better every time we step on the field.''
Higgins noted that this style of baseball is good preparation for the players future endeavors into the game.
"This is getting us ready for our seasons next year and professional baseball if we are lucky enough to make it,'' he said. "We have to learn to flush it and move onto the new day. There are new opportunities to move forward and keep getting better.
"For me, personally, if I get frustrated or if I'm doing good, I know that tomorrow is a new day. I just get to keep playing the game and having fun.''
Danville actually took a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
BJ Banyon reached on a one-out single and then proceeded to steal second and third off of Terre Haute pitcher Jacob Spencer. Banyon scored the game's first run on a RBI groundout by Gray Bane.
But that lead was short lived for the Dans.
Terre Haute took the lead for good with the six-run third, highlighted by a 3-run homer from David Miller. The Rex followed that with two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to build a 10-2 lead.
Part of Coleman's main message after the game to his team was to not let Friday's disappointment carry over into Saturday's game at Terre Haute.
"We don't want this to snowball on us,'' he said. "We still have a good chance to win the week and that's always our goal.
"This is one of those games that we have to flush. Just like we move on at midnight after a win, it's the same attitude after a loss.''
One small bright spot for the Dans was that its four pitchers (Colby Downard, Christian James, Luke Smith and Kevin Fee) combined for 14 strikeouts. It is the third straight game that Danville pitchers have recorded double-digit strikeouts.
"Double-digit strikeouts is nice, but obviously, we want to win,'' Coleman said. "I would rather have a win that double-digit strikeouts.''
After tonight's game in Terre Haute, the Danville Dans will conclude the opening week of Prospect League play at home on Sunday against the Lafayette Aviators. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.
