DANVILLE — Right-hander Jaxen Forrester has a definitive plan for his summer season with the Danville Dans.
After spending his past two collegiate seasons at Mississippi State as a reliever, throwing just 10 innings in 10 appearances, Forrester is transferring to Lipscomb University in Nashville where he is going to be a starting pitcher for the Bison.
"I need to get prepared for that next year,'' said Forrester. "I feel like I'm slowly getting into it.''
Making only his second start of the summer, Forrester went 4.2 innings, picking up the victory as the Danville Dans defeated the Champion City Kings 6-4 in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader before 4,034 fans at Danville Stadium.
"I was really hoping that I was going to get past that 4.2 innings with this outing,'' said Forrester, who also went 4.2 innings in his first start of the summer last Wednesday in Springfield. "I knew the coaching staff wanted to keep me on a lower pitch count because I'm coming back to start on Sunday.
"I really thought I was going to get through five innings today.''
Actually, Forrester was just one pitch away.
The right-hander from Spanish Fort, Ala., gave up a two-out, two-strike single Champion City third baseman Ben Ross and that was followed by an RBI-double from Brent Widder, cutting the Dans lead to 6-4.
Danville manager Eric Coleman made the move to left-hander Kade Snell, who got the last out of the fifth and pitched a scoreless sixth for the Dans. Closer Jake Leger got the final three outs to record his fourth save.
"Jaxen kept them off-balance,'' Coleman said. "It seemed like he got stronger as the game went along and that's what we want from our pitchers. It was a good start for him and then we turned it over to our bullpen and they did their jobs.''
The only real problem for Forrester on Tuesday was a 3-run second inning by the Kings, highlighted by a leadoff homer from Lukas Galdoni and a two-run single by Alex Finney.
"I couldn't get any grip on the baseballs in the second inning,'' said Forrester. "The baseballs hadn't been rubbed up. It was like they just came out of the box.''
It's normally the duty of the umpires to rub up the baseballs before the game, but Forrester said that nearly every baseball he got in the second inning was just too slick.
"I was missing up and in because of it and that's why I hit (Bo Seccombe). The ball just cut right out of my hand,'' Forrester said. "I was trying to run them up on my own, but it wasn't working.''
During that frame, members of the Danville Dans bullpen could be seen frantically rubbing up baseballs in the dugout.
Considering this is the week that Major League Baseball is cracking down on "sticky stuff'' used by pitchers was that a possible problem for Forrester?
"No, I've definitely never used anything like that,'' said Forrester, who retired eight of the next nine batters after the second inning.
Forrester credited his team's offense for overcoming his one inning of issues.
The Dans, who scored twice in the first inning, pushed four across in the fourth inning with leadoff hitter Danny Becerra giving Danville the lead for good with a two-run single.
"The hitters bailed me out after that second inning,'' said Forrester, who improved to 2-0 on the summer.
Danville's offense nearly did it again in the second game of the doubleheader.
The Dans overcame a 5-1 deficit to take a 6-5 lead into the top of the seventh, but this time around the Kings got the best of Leger with a little help from a bad bounce.
Champion City centerfielder Mitchell Okuley appeared to hit a ground ball right at a drawn-in Danville second baseman Sam Bianco with runners on second and third. Bianco was in position to field the grounder and throw home for a play on Widder, who led off the inning with a single, but the ball hit something in the infield and bounced right over the head of Bianco into right field allowing both Widder and Galdoni to score.
"They just got us in the top half of the seventh,'' Coleman said. "I will go with Jake Leger every time that I can this summer in that situation. There is a reason why he is going to the SEC and will be playing for Alabama next season.''
Danville had a pair of runners thrown out trying to steal in the second game. Dustin Allen was cut down at home on a double steal attempt as Champion City second baseman Brayden Cavey cut the throw heading to second base and got it back to catcher Dallen Leach to get Dustin Allen.
"They did a good job on that one,'' said Coleman. "We just need to read the throw a little better and that is something we will work on.''
The other caught stealing came in the sixth inning. Jonathon Thomas, who gave the Dans a 6-5 lead with his two-run single to center, actually successfully stole second but in the process came off the base.
"Thomas got dirt in his eye and just fell off the base,'' said Coleman as Thomas leads the Dans with 13 steals. "We are going to have him run and do what he can to produce runs.''
All in all, Coleman thought it was a successful night for the Dans.
"There is noting to be disappointed about,'' he said. "When you get that first one of a doubleheader, you are playing with house money. Our guys fought, competed and battled all the way through both games tonight. It just didn't go our way in the second game, but I still love the fight and energy.
"We will bounce back. Good teams do.''
Coleman and the Dans travel to Alton on Wednesday night for a 6:35 p.m. contest against the River Dragons at Lloyd Hopkins Field.
