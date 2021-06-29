LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In five meetings this season, the Lafayette Aviators have collected three wins, while the Danville Dans taken two.
That one game difference in the season series is also the difference in standings for the Prospect League’s Wabash River Division as the Aviators (17-9) and the Dans (16-‘0) prepare for a two-game series at Loeb Stadium in Lafayette to close out the first half.
“We are only one game back and we’ve got two games with them to start this week,’’ said Danville Dans manager Eric Coleman. “It should be an interesting couple of games in Lafayette and we’re looking forward to the challenge.’’
Danville has had its last two games, both scheduled for at home against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp on Saturday and the Lafayette Aviators on Sunday, postponed because of the continuous showers and thunderstorms that have rolled through the area.
“Dealing with the weather is a part of baseball,’’ Coleman said. “Our mindset is that we are ready to roll every day. We just haven’t gotten the opportunity to play the last two games.’’
So, what have the Dans done to keep themselves ready?
“We actually worked out on Saturday at the indoor facility over at Parkland and we got another workout in (on Monday),’’ Coleman said. “We were able to get into the cages and our pitchers got an opportunity to throw the ball a little.
“I think our guys will be ready when we get back onto the field this week.’’
The Dans, who have won seven of their last 10, will need to win both games over the Aviators this week to secure the first-half title and the automatic berth in the Prospect League playoffs. Additionally, the first-half champion get the opportunity to host the second-half champion in a one-game playoff for the division championship.
“We like the way that we are playing and getting the first-half title would be a good first step toward the Prospect League title,’’ Coleman said. “But, no matter what happens, we are going to keep striving to win as many games as possible in the second half of the season.’’
It also helps that Danville has a full roster so that guys can get settled into their roles.
Jacob Hasty, a right-handed pitcher from Louisiana State, arrived in Danville on Thursday night. He was scheduled to pitch Saturday’s game but now, he will make his debut tonight against the Aviators.
“We now have a set six-man rotation and we feel like we have solidified our bullpen in the process,’’ said Coleman, who is planning to start Jaxen Forrester on Wednesday.
Danville is scheduled to play its next five games on the road starting with this two-game series in Lafayette, that features an 11:05 a.m. (Eastern) start on Wednesday.
“We are trying to get these guys ready for next level and unique starting times like Wednesday happen all of the time in the minors,’’ Coleman said.
The next home game for the Dans will be this Sunday when Danville hosts the Springfield Sliders for a 4:30 p.m. contest at Danville Stadium.
