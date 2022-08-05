DANVILLE — The first priority every summer for the Danville Dans is focused on development.
Manager Eric Coleman has always said that his goal every summer is to help his players get better before heading back to school in the fall.
"As long as we are developing these players, the winning will take care of itself,'' said Coleman.
And that has certainly been the case this summer for the Danville Dans.
Entering Friday's action in the Prospect League, the Dans were a league-best 40-14 as they had already clinched the first- and second-half titles in the Wabash River Division and they had guaranteed themselves home-field advantage in the playoffs.
"Every night, we just try to win a ballgame, no matter what is going on,'' said Danville Dans outfielder Chase Vinson, a former standout at Oakwood High School and Danville Area Community College.
Up next for Danville is the Prospect League Playoffs.
The Dans have made the playoffs in seven times since joining the Prospect League in 2009, but they have never won the Prospect League title, setting for a second-place finish in 2010.
"When you get into the playoffs, the best team doesn't always win,'' Coleman said. "We are just going to play our best game for nine innings and see what happens.
"No matter what happens, I'm extremely proud of this group for an outstanding summer.''
Danville still doesn't know who it will be playing on Sunday for the Wabash River Division championship. Heading into Friday's action, the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp held a 1.5-game lead over the Terre Haute Rex, but the Pistol Shrimp still had two games to play on Friday and Sunday, while the Rex had three games with the Dans to play.
"Honestly, it really doesn't matter who we play,'' Coleman said. "We have played both teams a number of times this summer, so we have a pretty good idea of what each team brings.''
Regardless of its opponent, Danville is lined up to send right-hander Josh Leerssen, who is 5-0 with a 0.75 ERA to the mound. Leerssen is fifth in the Prospect League with 67 strikeouts in 48 innings.
"Josh has been the best pitcher in the Prospect League this summer in my opinion,'' Coleman said. "Just look at his numbers, he has proven that he can compete with anyone in this league.
"I feel awfully good about our chances in the first game with a guy like Josh on the mound.''
One concern for Coleman is the health of his team as the Dans have lost infielder Jack Ellis to a sprained wrist, while Keenan Taylor and Cam Swanger are day-to-day heading into the final weekend.
"I'm sure every team is a little beaten and bruised at this point in the summer,'' Coleman said. "We will put out our best possible lineup and see what happens.''
Being at Danville Stadium is one advantage that Coleman hopes can be a difference maker.
This summer the Dans are 24-4 in games played at Danville Stadium.
"I've always said that we have the best fans in the league,'' said Coleman. "I'm sure they are going to be there supporting us on Sunday.''
First pitch for the playoff game is set for 4:30 p.m.
The winner advances to the play for the Eastern Conference Championship on Tuesday against the winner of the Ohio River Division.
Pistol Shrimp 4
Dans 2
PERU — Illinois Valley kept its postseason hopes alive with a 4-2 victory over Danville on Thursday night.
Tucker Bougie, a designated hitter and pitcher for the Pistol Shrimp, struck out 11 Dans over the final 4.2 innings to pick up the victory.
Danville, which took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, struck out 19 times.
Will Portera was the only player with multiple hits for the Dans, going 2-for-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.