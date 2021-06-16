DANVILLE — Only fictional character Jack Bauer from the Fox Television series "24" can top the story of Danville Dans right-hander Josh Emanuels from Tuesday.
Bauer, who was played by Kiefer Sutherland, thwarted supposed major terrorist attacks on the television program, while Emanuels 'real' actions started with his arrival in Danville at 9 p.m. on Monday night from his home in Bellevue, Wash.
"It wasn't too bad, I did have one connecting flight,'' said the redshirt freshman from the University of Washington.
After trying to get settled in with his host family Monday night, Emanuels spent some time Tuesday afternoon meeting his new teammates.
"It was good to finally meet the guys that I've been following online,'' said Emanuels, noting that he was still attending classes last week as Washington operates on a quarter system.
And then at 6:30 p.m., Emanuels took the mound for his first-ever Prospect League appearance, facing the Alton River Dragons before 3,768 at Danville Stadium.
His first pitch was a called strike and after 44 more deliveries over four innings, Emanuels had thrown four scoreless innings for the Dans, who went on to beat the River Dragons 3-1.
"I think I attacked the zone really well,'' Emanuels said. "I got a lot of first pitch strikes. There was some good contact by the other team, but it got caught, which is fortunate.''
And while getting the start on your first day with a new team is unique, Emanuels was actually pitching in his first live game in nearly two years.
"Last time, I faced live competition was my junior year of high school,'' he said. "I redshirted this spring at Washington, so I threw some live at-bats to my teammates but we didn't have any actual defenders in the field.
"And we didn't get play any games my senior year of high school because of COVID.''
Emanuels didn't exhibit any signs of rust. He struck out six, walked none and didn't allow a hit in his four innings.
"It's been hard to stay focused without any actual baseball games,'' he said. "Honestly, it's really rewarding to see the fruits of my labor, coming out tonight and throwing well.''
Danville manager Eric Coleman admitted throwing Emanuels on Tuesday night was always part of his plan.
"I talked with him last week and told him that he was going to get the ball as soon as he got into Danville,'' Coleman said. "We had to find out what he had.
"He comes from good lineage, as his brother (Stevie) was a fifth-round pick by Oakland Athletics last year and I trust the University of Washington coaches. They want him to get innings and he is coming here because he wants to be a part of their mix in the years to come.''
Emanuels wasn't the only pitcher making his pitching debut on Tuesday night.
Kobe Andrade, a left-hander from Texas A&M, who also plays the outfield, went 0.2 of an inning allowing a hit and walking a batter.
"This is only game 14 of the summer,'' Coleman said. "If this was game 35 or 40, we would know where we stand these guys. We needed to see them in live action to know what we've got.''
Alton's Alec Nigut's fifth-inning double off of Andrade was the only hit surrender by Danville pitchers on Tuesday night.
Jackson Torsey and Jake Leger combine to retire the final nine batters for the River Dragons — seven on strikeouts — to preserve the victory.
"We had four walks and we hit two guys, so we gave up six free passes,'' Coleman said. "But when you punch out 14 and only give up 1 hit, you have a pretty good opportunity to win.''
The Dans got all the offense it would need in the first two innings.
Danville took a 2-0 lead in the first on an RBI-single by Cooper McMurray and a sacrifice fly by Michael Marsh. The Dans extended that lead to 3-0 on a run-scoring groundout by Danny Becerra.
"We still have to do a better job of situational hitting,'' said Coleman as the Dans missed opportunities to extend the lead.
Still, Danville sent its largest crowd of the season (3,768) home with a victory.
"This was a lot different than my last game,'' Emanuels said. "It was fun here the crowd, especially when they got excited with strikeout or those kind of things.''
The Dans will play four games in the next two days.
Danville travels to Springfield tonight for a 6 p.m. doubleheader with the Sliders at Robin Roberts Field before returning home on Thursday for a 6 p.m. doubleheader against the Terre Haute Rex.
