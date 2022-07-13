DANVILLE — Former Oakwood standout Chase Vinson delivered a two-out, RBI-single in the sixth as the Danville Dans extended their win streak to eight games Tuesday night with a 4-2 triumph over the Lafayette Aviators at Danville Stadium.
Vinson, who was also a member of the Danville Post 210 Speakers and Danville Area Community College Jaguars during his baseball career, singled sharply to center off of Lafayette reliever Conner Fries to bring home Drake Digorno with the game's first run in the bottom of the sixth.
The Dans, who are a league best 28-9, scored added three more runs in the seventh on run-scoring hits by Digorno, Kollyn All and a sacrifice fly by Trey Higgins III.
Danville pitchers Parker Carlson, Kevin Fee and Landon Tompkins combined to hold Lafayette to just four hits and two unearned runs in the contest.
For the complete recap to Tuesday's game, please see Thursday's editions of the Commercial-News — both online and printed versions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.