PERU — Whether it's the weather or issue with its pitching staff and defense, the Danville Dans haven't been able to click on all cylinders.
On Saturday night, the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp took advantage of five walks, five hit-batters and five errors on its way to a 11-4 triumph over the Dans before 600 at Veterans Memorial Park.
The loss spoiled a nice performance by Danville starter Patrick Dunn, a right-hander from the University of Houston. Dunn held the Pistol Shrimp to just two runs — only one earned — over 5.2 innings while walking none and striking out nine.
Illinois Valley took advantage of Danville relievers Jackson Nichols and Marc Lidd, who combined for five walks, by scoring nine times in the seventh and eighth innings combined.
Danville's Kobe Andrade and Angelo Peraza each hit a solo home run in the eighth and ninth innings respectively, but it was too little, too late for the Dans, who have lost six of their last eight and they have fallen into third place in the Wabash River Division at 6-6.
With a pair of rainouts at home this week, the Dans are scheduled to return to Danville Stadium today for a 4:30 p.m. contest against the Pistol Shrimp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.