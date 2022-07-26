DANVILLE — Jack Ellis hit a one-out single to centerfield that drove in Bryce Chance from third base in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Danville Dans a 3-2 win over the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp.
With the game tied 2-2 since the eighth inning, Chance singled and stole second when Cam Swanger tried to bunt.
Chance moved to third when the Pistol Shrimp catcher Bobby Calvin made a bad throw to second after Swanger missed the bunt attempt.
Swanger eventually struck out and that brought up Ellis who said he saw a fastball down the middle and drove it into center field to plate Chance with the winning run.
“I just went for an easy swing,” Ellis said about the hit. “I didn’t try for a home run — we only needed a single — so I just tried to make a solid connection.”
That at-bat reversed a night of frustration for the Dans as they mustered only two hits through eight innings but that pair was good enough to drive in two runs, a lead that held until the eighth.
Chance walked to open the second inning, moved up a base on a single by Swanger and then to third and on to home on a pair passed balls for a 1-0 lead. The Dans would leave two on base in the frame.
The third saw the Dans score another run on a walk to Carlos Vasquez, a single by Keenan Taylor, another passed ball and a sacrifice fly by Chance for a 2-0 lead. This time Danville left three on board.
Pitching for Danville in the contest was Bryce Martens who went seven innings allowing only four hits and no runs.
Martens said he felt good – it was his 20th birthday – and he was able to mix things up.
“It was my first start of the summer and everything was working,” he exclaimed. “This is summer ball and everyone is having fun because we have so much talent on this team.”
Danville manager Eric Coleman agreed with Martens about the talent, saying, “we have guys capable of playing multiple positions out there. We have hitting, pitching and defense – not all three all the time, but enough that we’re getting wins.”
Coleman called the game “a team win” saying, “We needed all hands on deck – everybody contributed.”
It looked as if Mertens might pick up a birthday victory with his team up 2-0 when Jared Casebier relieved him in the eighth, but the Pistol Shrimp took advantage of a leadoff walk and a two-out, two-run home run by Kevin Parker over the left field fence to tie the contest at 2-2.
John Gassler came in for Casebier in the top of the 10th and retired the visitors 1-2-3 to set up the 10th inning heroics that gave the Dans a 1-run victory.
It was the sixth win in a row for Danville and its 16th in 17 games to push their record to 36-10.
The Dans now enjoy a 4.5-game lead over the Pistol Shrimp in the second half standings of the Prospect League's Wabash River Division.
