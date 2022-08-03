DANVILLE — Most teams appreciate playing in front of their home crowds.
For the Danville Dans, it’s been a little bit more this summer as Eric Coleman is firm believer in the phrase “we got to protect the house.’’
That’s exactly what the Dans have done this season as they improved to a remarkable 24-4 in game at Danville Stadium this summer with a 12-2 victory in seven innings over the Terre Haute Rex on Tuesday night.
“We love playing at home with our great fans,’’ said Coleman as the Dans drew a season-high 4,287. “It was a big night and we didn’t disappoint them. We jumped on Terre Haute early and often.’’
And it was the local boy doing the damage.
Former Oakwood and Danville Area Community College standout Chase Vinson gave the Dansa 2-0 lead in the first inning when he drove a 1-2 pitch from Terre Haute starter Devin Ecklar over the right-field fence for a 2-run homer.
“Every night, we just try to win a ballgame, no matter what is going on,’’ said Vinson, who helped Post 210 to a Final Four finish in the 2019 Legion World Series. “I felt good at the plate tonight and I got one out early.
“This was a big win for us.’’
That’s because it was the 40th win of the summer for Danville and it clinched the best home-field advantage in the playoffs as the Dans are guaranteed to finish with the best record in the Prospect League.
“That’s a big milestone for us to reach with this team — we really wanted to get to 40 wins this summer,’’ Vinson said.
And what about home-field advantage?
“Whatever comes with winning, comes with it,’’ Vinson said.
Coleman agreed, “these guys have busted their butts all season and I couldn’t be more proud of them. But, we’re not satisfied.’’
The veteran manager of the Dans knows his team still has four regular-season games left including the season finale at home against the Terre Haute Rex and then the playoffs will start on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. against a team to be determined.
“We will enjoy this one until midnight, but then we will get back to work,’’ Coleman said.
Danville is just one win away from tying the franchise record for wins in a season, which is 41 in 2013. The Prospect League record for victories is 43, set by the 2015 Terre Haute Rex and the 2019 Cape Catfish.
“We are definitely looking to set a record this year,’’ Vinson said.
On Tuesday night, Danville right-hander Bryce Martens, making only his third start of the summer, went five innings, allowing just two runs — one earned — with five strikeouts.
“Bryce set the tone for us on the mound,’’ said Coleman, noting that the rising sophomore from Indiana-Purdue-Fort Wayne has allowed just 3 earned runs in his last 16 innings. “He has been coming on as of late for us.
“That’s part of the development that we always talk about with this team. He is getting better for his return to IPFW and that improvement helps us win games.’’
Jacob Myer tossed a scoreless sixth and Landon Tomkins retired the side in order in the seventh for Danville, which ended the contest by the 10-run rule with a 3-run bottom of the seventh.
“That’s really been the story of our season. We hit it well and we pitch it well,’’ said Vinson. “I think that’s why we have been so successful.’’
And it wasn’t just one or two key hitters for Danville on Tuesday night.
The Dans got at least one hit from every spot in the batting order with Paxton Kling, a freshman-to-be at Louisiana State, leading the way with three hits including an RBI double in the third inning.
“He is going to be a star at LSU,’’ Coleman said. “I hope this summer has helped him get ready for his freshman season there. He is a five-tool player and that’s a big reason why he is going to one of the top programs in the country.’’
Danville finished with 17 hits in the game. Other players with multiple-hit games were Bryce Chance, Drake Digiorno, Carlos Vasquez, Cam Swanger and Vinson.
“Any time, we can get double-digit hits and double-digit runs — I like our chances to win that game,’’ Coleman said. “I don’t know if we have had a game this summer where everyone got a hit. That’s a nice accomplishment at this point in the summer.’’
The Dans lost the services of infielder Jack Ellis to a sprained wrist. He will miss the rest of the summer and it’s too late in the summer for the Dans to bring in a replacement.
“That’s always a concern when you get to the end of the summer,’’ Coleman said. “That’s why I think we need to shorten the season, but it’s not my call.
“We will play with what we have here.’’
Danville’s game on Wednesday night in Lafayette was cancelled because of thunderstoms at Loeb Stadium.
