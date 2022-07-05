DANVILLE — After losing to the Cape Catfish on Saturday night, the Danville Dans really didn’t celebrate clinching the first-half title in the Prospect League’s Wabash River Division.
Being held to just five hits, committing four errors and walking six batters does tend to damper the situation.
So on Sunday afternoon, the Dans returned to their winning ways, beating the Champion City Kings 9-1 before 815 at Danville Stadium.
And after their customary victory photo in front of the Danville Stadium scoreboard, Dans manager Eric Coleman got a early shower as catcher Will Portera and third baseman Keenan Taylor combined to douse him with Gatorade water bucket as part of a victory celebration.
“That actually feels good,’’ said Coleman as his Dans finish the first half with a 21-9 record. “As I’ve said before, good team bounce back from sluggish games like (Saturday) and that’s what happened. We flushed it and came back to work.’’
And the Dans turnaround on Sunday came in all three phases of the game.
Danville pitchers combined to hold Champion City to just three hits, while the Dans defense had just one error and the offense produced nine runs on 12 hits — five of them for extra bases.
“I think it all starts with pitching and Josh (Leerssen) pitched his tail off for us,’’ said Danville second baseman Will Carpenter, who had an RBI triple in the sixth. “Coach talks about contagious hitting and we were able to scrape a few hits together in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.’’
But what about that defense?
“The defense definitely helps out, but that starts with good pitching,’’ Carpenter said.
Leerssen, who was the Prospect League Pitcher of the Week for June 20-26, threw five innings of shutout baseball, holding the Kings to just one hit while he walked one and struck out five.
“He set the table for us,’’ said Coleman of Leerssen (3-0). “He’s had three or four outstanding starts this summer for us. There is a reason why Birmingham Southern sent him here. Our goal is go get him better and he is having a fantastic summer.’’
In five starts this summer, Leerssen’s ERA is just 0.94 and he leads the Dans with 41 strikeouts in 28.2 innings.
The Danville bullpen took care of things after the fifth inning. Kevin Fee had two shutout innings, followed by Troon Eakin, who allowed a run on two hits and two walks, and then it was Landon Tompkins getting the final three outs.
Offensively, Danville third baseman Keenan Taylor had the big game for the Dans, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs. Jonathon Thomas and Chase Vinson, hitting from of Taylor, each scored twice in the victory.
“Those guys were able to set the table and Keenan was able to eat,’’ Coleman said. “If you bring something to the table, you need to have someone there ready to eat.’’
With the victory, the Dans close the first half with a 21-9 record — best in the Prospect League.
The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp wound up second in the division at 20-11 with the Terre Haute Rex third at 19-11 and the Lafayette Aviators finished last at 14-16.
“We are not satisfied,’’ Coleman said. “Our end goal is to win the championship. We want a better record in the second half.’’
Winning 70 percent of your games isn’t good enough?
“It is, but I’m greedy,’’ Coleman added. “I couldn’t be more proud of these guys. They bought into and committed to play the Danville way.’’
Carpenter added that the first-half title only guarantees the team a playoff spot and a home playoff game.
“We are still hungry for more,’’ he added. “We still want to play our best baseball this summer. Winning the title does take some of the pressure off, but we want keep working hard, playing well and winning.’’
The Danville Dans will open the second-half of the Prospect League season at home tonight against the Normal CornBelters. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and tonight is a Two-Buck Tuesday with $2 admission, $2 hot dogs, $2 soft drinks and $2 select beers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.