CAPE GIRADEAU, Mo. — The Cape Catfish were gracious hosts Tuesday night at Capaha Field and the Danville Dans took advantage of their hospitality in a 8-2 triumph.
Danville, which improves to 21-16 overall and 5-4 in the second half of the Prospect League's Wabash River Division, turned six hits and three errors by Cape into a 7-0 lead.
The Dans scored five times in the second inning with Michael Marsh and Cooper McMurray delivering run-scoring hits, but they also scored two runs on Catfish field errors and the fifth run scored on wild pitch by Cape starter Jalen Borders, who fell to 3-3.
Marsh, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, also had a run-scoring double in the fifth inning for Danville, while McMurray had an RBI-groundout in the first inning.
Joining Marsh with two hits on Tuesday night for the Dans were shortstop Danny Becerra and catcher Kace Garner, while Ben Higgins and Javon Fields shared team-high honors with two runs scored each.
Jacob Hasty, a right-hander from Keller, Texas, was credited with the victory while Kade Snell, Jackson Torsey, Jaxen Forrester, Cole Heath and Hayden Birdsong combined for five innings of shutout relief. That group only allowed three hits, while walking none and striking out three.
The Dans return to Danville Stadium tonight for a 6:30 p.m. contest against the Champion City Kings, who were the first-half champions of the Ohio River Valley Division.
Two former Dans
chosen in MLB Draft
DANVILLE — Johnny Ray and Kobe Kato, teammates on the 2018 Danville Dans, were draft on Tuesday in the final rounds of the MLB Draft held in Denver.
With their selections, it marks the 31st consecutive year that a former Danville Dan has been chosen in the MLB draft. The streak started with Billy Hall being a 17th round pick of the San Diego Padres in 1991.
Ray, a senior right-handed pitcher from Texas Christian University, was selected in the 12th round by the Chicago White Sox. The Quincy native went 3-3 with a 6.50 ERA this past season with Horned Frogs, while recording 45 strikeouts in 44.1 innings. In his 2018 season with the Dans, Ray was 1-1 with three saves and 2.34 ERA. He also had 16 strikeouts in 15.1 innings.
Kato, a senior infielder from the University of Arizona, was a 13th-round pick of the Houston Astros. The native of Aiea, Hawaii, batted .350 with 58 runs scored and 34 RBIs for the Wildcats, while helping them reach the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. Kato batted .343 with 2 homers with 19 RBIs and 27 stolen bases in the 2018 season for the Dans.
"It's exciting when our Dans get the opportunity to play professionally,'' said Dans managing partner Jeanie Cooke in an official team release. "Having these two players drafted confirms that what we do here in Danville helps players develop for their future in baseball.''
