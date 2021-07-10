DANVILLE — No two baseball games are ever exactly the same but on Friday night, the doubleheader between the Danville Dans and the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp turned out to be polar opposites.
Illinois Valley behind 12 strikeouts from left-hander starter Ryan Eiermann claimed the opener 3-1.
Danville came back in the second game with a pair of home runs from Ben Higgins and Cooper McMurray to earn the split with a 13-4 triumph at Danville Stadium.
"That's baseball,'' said Higgins, who went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and four runs scored in the twinbill for the Dans. "In the first game, you have give it to their pitcher, he threw a great game.
"We didn't have enough time to worry too much about that game. We just turned around and got focused on the second game.''
So, what did the Dans, who are now 20-16 overall and 4-4 in the second half, do better in the second game.
"Our approaches at the plate were good in the second game,'' said Higgins, who had a 3-run homer in the 4-run first for the Dans. "We attacked early in counts and got the fastball that we were looking for. We were able to barrel them up pretty good.''
Higgins also hit a solo home run in the first game, which accounted for the only run for the Dans, saw his batting average jump from .192 entering Friday night up to .218.
"I've been struggling a little bit lately, but I found it tonight and just stayed smooth at the plate,'' said Higgins, who was 2-for-31 in his last 10 games for the Dans. "I slowed it down at the plate. I didn't rush myself and try to do too much.
"I just tried to put the bat to the ball and slow everything down — it showed.''
Danville Dans manager Eric Coleman was really pleased to see Higgins have some success.
"He's been coming in early and staying after,'' Coleman said. "Just buying into the process and he has kept working to get better. I have to reward someone like that and tonight, the results showed on the field.
"He is a great kid that wants to be here and wants to get better.''
But did Coleman see Higgins having two homers in one night?
"He has some power. I've seen him in the weight room,'' Coleman said. "He had 10 homers at the JuCo level and tonight, he ran into a couple for us, which is good.''
Higgins wasn't the only player for the Dans that showed off his power stroke.
Danville first baseman Cooper McMurray hit a solo homer leading off the third inning that appeared to have gone over the large tree behind the right-field wall. Members of the Danville Dans staff were unable to locate the ball.
"That ball was crushed,'' said Higgins.
All of that offense was more than enough for the six pitchers that Danville used to cover the seven-inning game.
"Jacob Reed couldn't go, so we wanted to piece it together,'' said Coleman, referring to the reigning Prospect League Pitcher of the Week. "We were able to score enough to get the win.''
One of the six pitchers used in the second game was Jackson Nichols, who was credited with the victory, but he also got one out in the first game on just one pitch.
"I can't ever remember doing that,'' Coleman said. "But, it was just only the one pitch in the first game.''
When it came to pitching in the opener, Illinois Valley had the league leader in strikeouts on the mound and Eiermann added 12 more in 6.1 innings.
"He is one of the best in the league and he was carving us for a little bit,'' said Coleman. "I think if that game would have been a full nine innings, we would have gotten into the bullpen and won the game. But, it was only seven, and give him all of the credit.''
Actually, the Dans scored their only run in the seventh when Eiermann was replaced Mitch Benson, who promptly gave up the home run to Higgins.
Danville will travel to Terre Haute tonight for a 6:30 p.m. (Eastern) contest against the Rex at Bob Warn Field in Terre Haute.
