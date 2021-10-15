DANVILLE — For years the Danville Dans have welcomed players from Mississippi State University, including former MLB players Jonathan Papelbon and Mitch Moreland.
On Friday, the Dans announced that Ron Polk, the former legendary coach at Mississippi State, would be joining their coaching staff for the 2022 Prospect League baseball season.
“Anytime you get to work with a baseball legend like coach Polk, it’s an honor,’’ said Danville Dans manager Eric Coleman. “His knowledge of the game is second to none. We couldn’t be more excited for our players and coaches to learn from him this summer.’’
Polk has 52 years of coaching experience at the NCAA Division I level and his resume includes 31 seasons as a head coach in the Southeastern Conference with 1,373 victories and eight trips to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., with three different teams — the only coach to ever accomplish this feat. Polk has also spent eight summer coaching the prestigious Cape Cod Summer League.
During his coaching career, 187 of his players have signed professional baseball contracts with 29 of them making into Major League Baseball — eight of his players were first-round selections in the MLB draft. Polk was also named the National Baseball Coach of the Year twice and the SEC Coach of the Year five times. Baseball America named him the sixth greatest baseball coach in college baseball history in 1999.
“Coach Polk has been a longtime friend of the Dans, sending us our first coach some 33 years ago,’’ said Rick Kurth, co-owner of the Danville Dans. “His resume speaks for itself. Our coaching staff and our players will benefit a great deal, and we are honored to have him join our organization.’’
The Danville Dans, who just completed their 33rd season, went 36-22 this past season, finishing second in Wabash River Division of the Prospect League. In the playoffs, the Dans lost a one-game playoff with the Lafayette Aviators, 4-2.
The 2022 Prospect League season is tentatively set to begin in the final week of May and will run through August.
