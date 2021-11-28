LINCOLN — Danville coach Durrell Robinson admittedly wasn't sure how his Vikings were going to fare at the Lincoln/Eaton Thanksgiving Tournament.
Coming into this season, the Vikings had only three players with varsity basketball experience as a pair of three-year starters Tevin Smith and Nathaniel Hoskins have graduated and moved on in their basketball careers.
So, what did Robinson think of his team finishing with a 3-1 record in Lincoln and claiming the third-place game with a 68-65 victory over Belleville West?
"Honestly, we didn't know what to expect starting this season,'' Robinson said. "We knew our kids had worked extremely hard in the summer off-season and in their preseason practices, but we wanted to see if that hard work paid off in the games — and it did.
"We played four good games at Lincoln — winning three of them — and we really did a good job of establishing an defensive identity. It's something that we are looking to build upon this year.''
The Vikings placed two players, freshman JaVaughn Robinson and senior Martez Rhodes, on the all-tournament team. Rhodes had a game-high 25 points in Danville's victory over Belleville West on Saturday night and 28 points in the win over Cahokia on Friday.
"Martez played a lot of post behind Robert Stroud when he started in this program,'' Robinson said. "Over the last few years, we have really worked on developing his game to be more of a wing player, since that's where he will likely play in college. He's worked really hard and he is capable of being a really good scorer for us.''
Rhodes is one of those three players with varsity experience, along with juniors O'Shawn Jones-Winslow and Jonathan Ireland. Jones-Winslow had a season-high 17 points in the win over Belleville West, while Ireland had double-digit scoring efforts against Belleville Althoff and Cahokia.
Robinson has also been pleasantly surprised with the senior leadership from guard JJ Miles, who has returned to program after sitting out the last two seasons. Miles, who was the starting quarterback this fall for the Danville football program, is one the team captains for the basketball team.
"It's been good to have JJ back on the basketball floor,'' Robinson said. "He really did a good job this summer with us and it continued after the football season when we started preseason practices.''
Coming out of Lincoln with a 3-1 record is a great start, but Robinson is quick to point out that this team has a long way to go this season.
"As I told them after the game, there are a number of really good teams coming out of Lincoln with losing records so we need to keep improving and building on this,'' Robinson said. "The Big 12 Conference is as tough of a league as there is in this state and we've got some challenging non-conference games as well.
"Right now, we just need to focus on one game at a time.''
Up next for Danville is a trip to Chicago this Friday for a contest against Chicago Ogden International School. The Vikings will then open conference play on Dec. 10 at Champaign Central. The first home game for Danville will be Tuesday, Dec. 14 against St. Joseph-Ogden.
