CHICAGO — For the last few months, Danville head football coach Marcus Forrest was waiting for a new heart.
On Thursday, the wait was over.
Forrest got the word late Wednesday that a donor heart was found and on Thursday, he got the heart transplant surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
"He found out last night that he would get it and he let me know this morning around 9-9:30 a.m. that today was the day and it caught me off-guard because of how sudden it was," Danville athletics director Mark Bacys said. "It all sunk in that it was happening and the emotions of the day was waiting for updates form his wife and each time the update came, it was great and it turned out to be successful.
"For it to go well as it did was a relief. We are so thrilled and relieved that the process is done, but we are thankful for the family of whoever the heart was that donated it to allow someone else the chance of life and that is not undervalued for us, so it was an emotional day for all involved."
Bacys got most of his information from Forrest's wife, Tabatha, who was getting calls from the hospital all day.
"She was updating the whole time and it was an exhausting day from her. Once they took coach Forrest in, she was not allowed to be in the hospital and they sent her away because the process was long and she will not be able to see him until (Friday)," Forrest said. "It was hard for her to wait in the hotel for updates for the doctors and the emotions she was going through. She was trying to keep as busy as she could until the next one and she was updating other people as well."
Forrest is entering his fourth season as coach of the Vikings, but that spring season will be spent virtually contributing with the team.
"With the season coming up, we know he won't be on the sidelines, but he will be on everyone's mind and he will be involved as much as he can be in breaking down game film from the hospital or breaking down game film from his house and telling coaches and player virtually," Bacys said. "Knowing coach, he is not not going to truly sit out the spring season. The doctors said that he could come back on the sidelines for the fall season and that is the hope that the timeline will work that he will return for the fall."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.