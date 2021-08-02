DANVILLE — Good rivalries are built when both teams enjoy success over the other.
For most of 2021 Prospect League season, the Lafayette Aviators were getting the best of the Danville Dans.
In eight meetings heading into Sunday’s doubleheader at Danville Stadium, Lafayette had won six of those meetings and the Aviators, who won the first-half title for the Wabash River Division, was just one win away from locking up the second-half title as well.
“As I told the guys after (Saturday’s) loss to these guys. We are good team, but we just have to grind this thing out,’’ Danville manager Eric Coleman said.
And that’s exactly what the Dans did before an announced crowd of 1,987 at Danville Stadium, sweeping the Aviators, 7-5 and 7-2 in the doubleheader.
With the victories, both Culver’s ButterBurger Bash, Danville secures it’s spot in the Prospect League’s postseason and the Dans pulled with 1.5 games of the Aviators in the Wabash River Division for the second-half title.
“They are a good club, but so are we,’’ said Danville third baseman Keenan Taylor, who had the go-ahead, two-out, 2-run single in the first inning of the first game. “Any time, you can take down the division leaders — twice — it’s a great day at the ballpark.’’
Coleman, who thinks that sweeping a doubleheader is one of the hardest things to do in baseball, was proud of the way that his team responded — especially with Danville and Lafayette scheduled to play a one-game playoff on Thursday at Loeb Stadium in Lafayette.
“We proved that we are a good club with two wins,’’ he said. “Coming back to win the first game, shows the heart of our guys. We don’t give up. We just keep battling the competing.
“Keenan has put in the time and work all year for us. I was happy to see him get those two big RBIs for us in the fifth.’’
Former Oakwood and DACC standout Chase Vinson, who went 2-for-4 in the first game, tied the game at 5-5 with a run-scoring single to right and he scored along with catcher Kollyn All on Taylor’s single.
The Dans, who improve to 34-22 overall and 18-10 in the second half, got off to quick start with 3 runs in the first inning but the Aviators, who are now 39-18 overall and 20-9 in the second half, came back to take a 5-4 lead as Danville pitchers Kade Snell and Jackson Torsey walked six batters — four of them scoring — in the third and fourth innings.
Josh Emanuels, who had previously made seven starts for Danville, got his first relief appearance in Sunday’s first game, earning the save with a scoreless inning.
“We have him that one inning to see how he did coming out of the bullpen,’’ Coleman said. “He got the outs we needed and we may need him to do that in the playoffs.’’
While Emanuels made his first relief appearance in Sunday’s first game, Danville right-hander Marc Lidd made his first start in Sunday’s second game.
Lidd, who hadn’t thrown more than 2.2 innings in any outing this summer, was really good for six frames against Lafayette, holding the Aviators to 1 run on two hits, while walking just one and striking out five.
“I felt amazing,’’ said Lidd, who gave up 7 runs — 5 earned — in just 1.1 innings against Illinois Valley in his first-ever appearance for the Dans on June 12.
“My first outing wasn’t the best,’’ he said. “I kept working. I got some innings in relief and then I capitalized on this opportunity tonight. I showed what I could do.’’
Ever since that disastrous start, Lidd had seen his earned-run average drop from 33.75 to 6.00 as he allowed three runs over 10.2 innings in five outings.
“The biggest difference is my confidence,’’ said Lidd, who improved to 4-0. “I got thrown into a tough situation in that first game, but I just bounce back.
“I started shutting the door with those relief outings, so I knew that my stuff was good enough in this league.’’
Coleman said he couldn’t be more happy for Lidd.
“He has really come on for us,’’ Coleman said. “He kept coming to work, getting better each and every day and good things are happening for him.
“The big thing is that we need to find a four-year school for him and I think that’s going to happen.’’
Danville got all the offense that Lidd would need with a 4-run fourth as Vinson had a RBI single and Tony Castonguay had a run-scoring fielder’s choice. Vinson would add a sacrifice fly in the fifth, while Ben Higgins and Johnathon Thomas each had RBI singles for the Dans.
“I think this sweep was big because we now know it’s possible to beat these guys,’’ Taylor said. “We had struggled with these guys early in the second, but once you win back-to-back games, it will help you relax and play the right way the next time you face them.’’
And that next time will be in the playoffs on Thursday.
Before that, Danville still has an opportunity to win the second half title but the Dans must win their final two games — both with Terre Haute — while the Aviators would have to lose its final two games — both at the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp.
The first of the two meetings with the Rex will be Tuesday night at Danville Stadium. It’s the final Two-Buck Tuesday of the summer with $2 admission, $2 hot dogs, $2 sodas and $2 Busch Lights.
Danville will conclude the regular season on Wednesday at Terre Haute.
In Saturday’s game at Lafayette, the Aviators scored five times — only one was earned — on their way to a 10-3 victory over the Dans.
Jorge Oleaga struck out eight in six innings to give the win for Lafayette, while reliever Michael Marsh took the loss for Danville.
Angelo Peraza and Ben Higgins each had a pair of hits in the losing effort for the Dans.
