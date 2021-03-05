DANVILLE — Attention to detail is important for any basketball team, especially in March.
On Thursday, the Danville boys basketball team did not pay attention from Peoria Notre Dame's first shot.
The Irish's Chelito Madrigal hit a 3-pointer to start the game, leading to Danville coach Durrell Robinson to call a time out.
"Peoria Notre Dame is good, but we have to pay attention to detail and the scouting report," Robinson said. "Know who the shooters are and know the little things. Some of those guys got going early and when they got comfortable, it was too late."
The Irish would continue hitting 3-pointers, ending up with 13 of them, as they won 86-60 in Danville's final home game of the season.
"We write certain stuff on the board about who the shooters are, but we come out and they hit a shot, it is a lack of focus," Robinson said. "There are certain plays you can't write up. I felt that we showed some effort in the first half, but we just have to get better at being detail-oriented."
With seniors Tevin Smith and Martez Rhodes out for the game, fellow senior Nathaniel Hoskins played with mostly underclassmen, underclassmen that have gotten some opportunities as of late.
"It is a tough way to end at home, but I am proud of our guys, they fought hard and they did not give in," Hoskins said. "We have been fighting hard all season especially with playing five games in the last seven days, but I am proud of them for pushing through.
"I am proud of the younger guys because they have stepped up and hit some shots and taking a lot of pressure from me. They are going to be great in the future.
Freshman Emersen Davis had 11 points, while fellow freshman Liam Houpt had nine points and O'Shawn Jones-Winslow had eight points and sophomore Jonathan Ireland added six points.
"Experience is the best teacher, but some of the mistakes that tey were making, I didn't like," Robinson said. "But with a lot of the young players, especially Liam, they have done well. Liam has shown some great bursts in the last two games and learning how to play the game. Emersen is still growing and he gives you some bursts, but he has some learning to do as well.
"Jones-Winslow and Caleb Robinson and Johnny Ireland are getting good minutes and that is good for the program. It is looking bright because they are getting the experience."
Hoskins led the Vikings with 21 points and with Smith out the last few games, Robinson said he has continued to lead on and off the court.
"Nathaniel brought his lunch pail every game," Robinson said. "He has been working hard and he is being a leader every day and even trying to guide the young players. He's been great off the court. He is a great student."
Matt Williams had 24 points for Peoria Notre Dame, while Noah Reynolds had 18 and Nelson Reynolds had 16.
The Vikings' regular season is over, but there is the Big 12 Tournament set for next week, which as this point, Robinson and the Vikings do not know who their first opponent is.
"We don't know if we play Wednesday or Thursday. I always say the Big 12 is like the Big Ten this season in that anybody can beat anybody," Robinson said. "I don't know who we will play and when, we just want to be ready. Martez has a shot at coming back and I don't plan on playing Tevin. He's already signed Division I and I just want to be cautious about his future. We are going for a conference championship, but his health is more important to me."
"The break is going to be wonderful because we can recuperate and recover," Hoskins said. "Going to the tournament is a restart button. It doesn't matter if you are the top seed or a low seed, it is one game and you have to win that game and we are confident in ourselves"
No matter what happens after the end of the season, Robinson said it has been great to coach the team.
"We have a great group of young men and there is nothing more than I can ask of for them," Robinson said. "I can't be more proud of them. We are just trying to make them the best young men they can be."
