NORMAL — Danville's bid to win back-to-back boys basketball games was halted by the Washington Panthers 49-40 at the Normal West Shootout on Saturday.
Washington (19-6 overall) built a 21-14 halftime advantage and the Panthers closed the game out making 12 of 17 at the free-throw line.
Danville, which falls to 7-13 overall, had three players in double figures as freshman Ja'Vaughn Robinson and senior Devin Miles shared team-high honors with 12 each, while senior Martez Rhodes finished with 10.
Robinson and Rhodes combined to score 18 of the Vikings 26 second-half points but it wasn't enough.
Danville is back in action Monday night with a home game against LaSalette Academy. The JV game will tip off at 6 p.m. with the varsity game to follow.
Washington 49, Danville 40
Danville (40) — Ja'Vaughn Robinson 4 3-3 12, Martez Rhodes 5 0-0 10, JJ Miles 4 1-3 12, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 1 1-3 3, Jonathan Ireland 0 0-0 0, Quentin Alblinger 1 0-0 2, Terrell Dozier 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 6-11 40.
Washington (49) — Jake Stewart 0 2-2 2, Andrew Lewis 3 7-11 13, Micah Bruer 2 0-0 5, Isaac Mapson 4 6-8 14, Jamari White 7 1-2 15, Andrew Coker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 16-23 49.
Danville `9 `5 `15 ` 11 `— ` 40
Washington `10 `11 `13 `15 `— `49
3-pointers — Danville 4 (Miles 3, Robinson 1). Washington 1 (Bruer 1). Total fouls — Danville 15, Washington 9. Fouled out — none.
Records — Washington 19-6 overall. Danville 7-13 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.