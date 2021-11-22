PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Lincoln
Lincoln/Eaton Thanksgiving Tournament
Danville 83, Belleville Althoff 78
Danville (83) — JaVaughn Robinson 9-12 0-0 21, Martez Rhodes 9-17 0-0 19, JJ Miles 2-5 2-2 7, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 3-11 4-4 10, Jonathan Ireland 5-12 3-3 17, Bryson Hinton Perez 1-2 0-0 2, Terrion Gouard 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony Gouard 1-1 0-0 2, Rayhon Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Quentin Alblinger 2-4 1-2 5. Totals: 32-64 10-14 83.
Althoff (78) — Taylor Powell 9-15 4-4 22, Keyshon Blackmon 9-15 6-12 24, Dainen Rucker 2-5 0-0 4, Jordan Lewis 4-9 2-5 10, D'Necco Rucker 7-17 3-4 17, Earl Liverpool 0-2 1-2 1, Lucious Dones 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 31-66 16-27 78.
Danville `21 `11 `28 `23 `— `83
Althoff `22 `26 `9 `21 `— `78
3-pointers — Danville 9-22 (Ireland 4-8, Robinson 3-4, Rhodes 1-4, Miles 1-2, Hinton Perez 0-1). Althoff 0-6 (Powell 0-2, Blackmon 0-1, Lewis 0-1, D'Necco Rucker 0-2). Rebounds — Danville 32 (Rhodes 6, Robinson 5, Ireland 4, Alblinger 4, Miles 3, Jones-Winslow 3, A.Gouard 1, Walker 1, TEAM 5). Althoff 35 (D'Necco Rucker 10, Powell 9, Lewis 5, Blackmon 4, Dainen Rucker 4, Liverpool 2, TEAM 1). Assists — Danville 11 (Robinson 4, Miles 3, Jones-Winslow 2, Ireland 1, Hinton Perez 1). Althoff 13 (Lewis 3, Liverpool 3, Powell 2, Blackmon 2, D'Necco Rucker 2, Dainen Rucker 1). Turnovers — Danville 18, Althoff 15. Steals — Danville 13 (Robinson 3, Jones-Winslow 3, Ireland 2, A.Gouard 2, Rhodes 1, Miles 1, Alblinger 1). Athoff 15 (Powell 3, Dainen Rucker 3, Lewis 3, Blackmon 2, D'Necco Rucker 2, Liverpool 2). Total fouls — Danville 21, Althoff 13. Fouled out — Lewis. Technical Foul — Lewis.
Records — Danville 1-0 overall. Althoff 0-1 overall.
