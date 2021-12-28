At Pontiac Holiday Tournament
Tuesday's game
St. Charles North 70, Danville 47
St. Charles North (70) — Ethan Marlowe 10-20 2-2 22, Ned Hayes 4-7 0-0 11, Jude Lowe 3-5 0-0 6, Max Love 6-13 1-1 16, Justin Hughes 2-5 1-2 5, Mason Siegfried 1-1 0-0 2, Brady Rasso 2-2 0-0 6, Caden Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Tyler Settlemyer 0-0 0-0 0, Steven Litterall 0-0 0-0 0, Deisen Cherian 1-1 0-0 2, Cam Ring 0-0 0-0 0, Colin Ross 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 29-54 4-5 70.
Danville (47) — Ja'Vaughn Robinson 3-10 1-4 9, Martez Rhodes 10-18 2-2 23, JJ Miles 3-8 0-2 8, Jonathan Ireland 1-7 0-0 3, Quentin Alblinger 0-0 0-0 0, Rudy Nichols 0-0 0-0 0, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 2-3 0-0 4, Terrien Gouard 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony Gouard 0-2 0-0 0, Bryson Hinton-Perez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 19-49 3-8 47.
St. Charles North `6 `28 `17 `19 `— `70
Danville `20 `7 `10 `10 `— `47
3-pointers — St. Charles North 8-21 (Hayes 3-5, M.Love 3-8, Rasso 2-2, Marlowe 0-4, Hughes 0-2). Danville 6-22 (Robinson 2-5, Miles 2-6, Rhodes 1-6, Ireland 1-4, A.Gouard 0-1). Rebounds — St. Charles North 32 (Marlowe 13, M.Love 12, J.Love 4, Hayes 2, Siegfried 1). Danville 19 (Rhodes 5, Ireland 5, T.Gouard 3, Robinson 2, Miles 2, A.Gouard 1, Jones-Winslow 1). Assists — St. Charles North 16 (Marlowe 4, M.Love 3, Hayes 3, Siegfried 2, Hughes 2, J.Love 1, Rasso 1). Danville 7 (Robinson 3, Miles 3, Rhodes 1). Turnovers — St. Charles North 11, Danville 8. Steals — St. Charles North 2 (Marlowe 1, J.Love 1). Danville 8 (Miles 3, Jones-Winslow 2, Robinson 1, Rhodes 1, A.Gouard 1). Total fouls — St. Charles North 11, Danville 11. Fouled out — none. Officials — Johnny Garcia, Fritz Larson, Gene Rayford.
Records — St. Charles North 7-3 overall, Danville 6-3 overall.
Wednesday's game
Bloomington 56, Danville 51
Bloomington (56) — John Shuey 4-7 1-2 9, Niko Newsome 8-13 2-2 20, Sean Ndorango 3-7 0-0 8, Adam Beasley 3-9 3-4 10, Joe Caldwell 1-4 0-0 2, Tyus Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Carson Ryan 0-2 1-4 1, Dalon Grant 0-0 0-0 0, AJ Tillman 2-6 2-2 6, Barry Preston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-50 9-14 56.
Danville (51) — Ja'Vaughn Robinson 5-15 1-6 12, Martez Rhodes 6-15 1-1 13, JJ Miles 3-9 0-0 7, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 6-12 4-4 16, Jonathan Ireland 1-7 1-2 3, Anthony Gouard 0-1 0-0 0, Quentin Alblinger 0-0 0-0 0, Bryson Hinton-Perez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 21-60 7-13 51.
Bloomington `14 `9 `15 `18 `— `56
Danville `12 `6 `19 `14 `— `51
3-pointers — Bloomington 5-12 (Newsome 2-3, Ndorango 2-4, Beasley 1-3, Shuey 0-1, Caldwell 0-1). Danville 2-16 (Robinson 1-6, Miles 1-4, Rhodes 0-2, Ireland 0-3, Gouard 0-1). Rebounds — Bloomington 37 (Jackson 9, Shuey 6, Newsome 6, Ndorango 4, Tillman 4, Beasley 3, Caldwell 2, Grant 2, Ryan 1). Danville 26 (Rhodes 9, Jones-Winslow 5, Gouard 4, Robinson 3, Miles 2, Ireland 2, Alblinger 1). Assists — Bloomington 10 (Ndorango 3, Shuey 2, Beasley 2, Caldwell 2, Newsome 1). Danville 5 (Miles 2, Robinson 1, Rhodes 1, Gouard 1). Turnovers — Bloomington 15, Danville 7. Steals — Bloomington 2 (Shuey 1, Caldwell 1). Danville 9 (Miles 3, Robinson 2, Rhodes 1, Jones-Winslow 1, Ireland 1, Gouard 1). Total fouls — Bloomington 13, Danville 13. Fouled out — Jones-Winslow.
Records — Bloomington 3-10 overall. Danville 6-4 overall.
