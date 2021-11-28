At Lincoln
Lincoln/Eaton Thanksgiving Tournament
Danville 68, Belleville West 65
Danville (68) — JaVaughn Robinson 1 1-2 4, Martez Rhodes 10 3-7 25, JJ Miles 5 3-4 15, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 7 3-4 17, Bryson Hinton-Perez 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Ireland 2 0-0 5, Anthony Gouard 0 0-0 0, Quenton Alblinger 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 10-17 68.
Belleville West (65) — Quincy Cotton 0 0-0 0, Travion Hines 4 3-3 11, Darvin Morris 5 2-6 13, Myles Liddell 1 0-0 3, D'Quan Shaw 1 4-4 6, David Marshall Jr. 5 0-0 11, Caleb Bilzing 1 2-2 5, Daylen Byrd 5 2-3 15, Damien Farley 0 1-2 1. Totals: 22 14-20 65
Danville `11 `17 `23 `17 `— `68
Belleville West `11 `15 `22 `17 `— `65
3-pointers — Danville 6 (Rhodes 2, Miles 2, Robinson 1, Ireland 1). Belleville West 7 (Byrd 3, Morris 1, Liddell 1, Marshall Jr. 1, Bilzing 1). Total fouls — Danville 15, Belleville West 14. Fouled out — none.
Records — Danville 3-1 overall. Belleville West 2-2 overall.
