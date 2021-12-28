At Pontiac Holiday Tournament
St. Charles North 70, Danville 47
St. Charles North (70) — Ethan Marlowe 10-20 2-2 22, Ned Hayes 4-7 0-0 11, Jude Lowe 3-5 0-0 6, Max Love 6-13 1-1 16, Justin Hughes 2-5 1-2 5, Mason Siegfried 1-1 0-0 2, Brady Rasso 2-2 0-0 6, Caden Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Tyler Settlemyer 0-0 0-0 0, Steven Litterall 0-0 0-0 0, Deisen Cherian 1-1 0-0 2, Cam Ring 0-0 0-0 0, Colin Ross 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 29-54 4-5 70.
Danville (47) — Ja'Vaughn Robinson 3-10 1-4 9, Martez Rhodes 10-18 2-2 23, JJ Miles 3-8 0-2 8, Jonathan Ireland 1-7 0-0 3, Quentin Alblinger 0-0 0-0 0, Rudy Nichols 0-0 0-0 0, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 2-3 0-0 4, Terrien Gouard 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony Gouard 0-2 0-0 0, Bryson Hinton-Perez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 19-49 3-8 47.
St. Charles North `6 `28 `17 `19 `— `70
Danville `20 `7 `10 `10 `— `47
3-pointers — St. Charles North 8-21 (Hayes 3-5, M.Love 3-8, Rasso 2-2, Marlowe 0-4, Hughes 0-2). Danville 6-22 (Robinson 2-5, Miles 2-6, Rhodes 1-6, Ireland 1-4, A.Gouard 0-1). Rebounds — St. Charles North 32 (Marlowe 13, M.Love 12, J.Love 4, Hayes 2, Siegfried 1). Danville 19 (Rhodes 5, Ireland 5, T.Gouard 3, Robinson 2, Miles 2, A.Gouard 1, Jones-Winslow 1). Assists — St. Charles North 16 (Marlowe 4, M.Love 3, Hayes 3, Siegfried 2, Hughes 2, J.Love 1, Rasso 1). Danville 7 (Robinson 3, Miles 3, Rhodes 1). Turnovers — St. Charles North 11, Danville 8. Steals — St. Charles North 2 (Marlowe 1, J.Love 1). Danville 8 (Miles 3, Jones-Winslow 2, Robinson 1, Rhodes 1, A.Gouard 1). Total fouls — St. Charles North 11, Danville 11. Fouled out — none. Officials — Johnny Garcia, Fritz Larson, Gene Rayford.
Records — St. Charles North 7-3 overall, Danville 6-3 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.