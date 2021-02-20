PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Danville
Danville 76, Urbana 56
Urbana (56) — Jermale Young 5-14 5-10 17, Jermontre Young 2-9 0-0 4, Jordan Tatum 0-2 0-0 0, Donovan Gulley 2-7 0-0 5, Jeremiah Hamilton 6-11 0-0 12, Marcus Morris 2-2 0-0 4, Khani Thomas 3-7 2-2 8, Gideon Kapongo 1-3 0-0 3, Colin Filkins 0-0 0-0 0, Deshawn Sanders 0-3 0-0 0, Sheldon Turner 1-1 0-0 3, Landon Daniels 0-0 0-2 0. Totals: 22-59 7-14 56.
Danville (76) — Jaylin Howell 1-2 0-0 3, Martez Rhodes 1-4 0-0 2, Tevin Smith 5-10 2-4 13, Michael Moore 4-12 0-0 12, Nathanael Hoskins 10-16 3-3 24, Davion Johnson 0-1 0-1 0, O'Shawn Jones Winslow 5-6 0-0 10, Jonathan Ireland 0-2 0-0 0, Emersen Davis 3-4 0-1 8, Caleb Robinson 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 31-60 5-9 76.
Urbana; 17; 8; 10; 21; —; 56
Danville; 16; 18; 19; 23; —; 76
3-pointers — Urbana 5-24 (Jermale Young 2-6, Gulley 1-4, Kapongo 1-3, Turner 1-1, Jermontre Young 0-6, Tatum 0-2, Thomas 0-2). Danville 9-21 (Moore 4-11, Davis 2-3, Howell 1-2, Smith 1-2, Hoskins 1-2, Ireland 0-1). Rebounds — Urbana 30 (Hamilton 6, Gulley 5, Jermale Young 3, Morris 3, Jermontre Young 2, Tatum 2, Daniels 2, Thomas 1, Sanders 1, TEAM 5). Danville 44 (Jones Winslow 10, Smith 9, Hoskins 7, Rhodes 4, Howell 3, Moore 3, Ireland 2, Robinson 2, Davis 1, TEAM 3). Assists — Urbana 9 (Jermontre Young 5, Jermale Young 1, Gulley 1, Hamilton 1, Sanders 1). Danville 17 (Hoskins 7, Smith 3, Ireland 3, Davis 3, Howell 1). Turnovers — Urbana 11, Danville 16. Steals — Urbana 8 (Jermontre Young 4, Jermale Young 2, Morris 1, Kapongo 1). Danville 6 (Hoskins 3, Rhodes 1, Smith 1, Davis 1). Total fouls — Urbana 8, Danville 6. Fouled out — none.
Records — Urbana 0-4 overall, 0-4 in the Big 12 Conference. Danville 3-1 overall, 3-1 in the Big 12 Conference.
JV score — Danville 43, Urbana 35.
