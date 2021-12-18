DANVILLE — Martez Rhodes made a layup with 00.2 seconds left in overtime to lift the Danville Vikings to a 73-71 victory over the Urbana Tigers in a Big 12 Conference contest on Friday night.
Rhodes, who had a team-high 25 points for Danville, was in the right spot at the right time.
Junior Jonathan Ireland, who had 13 points in the contest, was battling with Urbana's 6-foot-7 sophomore center Malcolm Morris for a loose ball in the final seconds. Ireland simply battled the ball away from Morris and it went right to Rhodes, who was all alone under the basket.
Rhodes missed a few layups in the second half but this time around he went with a simple power layup, banking the ball of the backboard and through the basket. He also admitted that game-winning basket made up for him making only 1-of-2 free throws at the end of regulation, forcing the game into overtime.
Morris had a game-high 34 points for the Tigers (2-7 overall, 1-2 in the Big 12) to go along with 15 rebounds.
The Vikings, who improve to 6-2 overall and 2-0 in the league, had three players in double figures. Rhodes, who had a double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds, led the way, followed by O'Shawn Jones-Winslow with 18 points and Ireland had 13.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Danville
Danville 73, Urbana 71 (OT)
Urbana (71) — Malcolm Morris 12-14 10-14 34, Jermontre Young 2-8 2-3 6, Chris Rosemond 3-6 0-0 6, Kevin Cobb 2-8 0-0 6, Laden Daniels 0-4 1-2 1, Gideon Kapongo 6-7 1-2 13, Jimmy Nixon 2-8 0-0 5, Makel Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Dekarri Trice 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 27-57 14-21 71.
Danville (73) — JaVaughn Robinson 2-9 0-0 5, Martez Rhodes 11-25 2-4 25, JJ Miles 2-9 1-2 5, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 7-13 4-5 18, Jonathan Ireland 5-11 0-0 13, Jaivion Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Terrien Gouard 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony Gouard 2-7 0-0 5, Bryson Hinton Perez 0-0 0-0 0, Quentin Alblinger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 30-75 7-11 73.
Urbana `18 `13 `16 `19 `5 `— `71
Danville `5 `31 `15 `15 `7 `— `73
3-pointers — Urbana 3-19 (Cobb 2-7, Nixon 1-5, Young 0-2, Rosemond 0-2, Daniels 0-1, Kapongo 0-1, Trice 0-1). Danville 6-19 (Ireland 3-8, Robinson 1-3, Rhodes 1-4, A.Gouard 1-1, Miles 0-2, Jones-Winslow 0-1). Rebounds — Urbana 36 (Morris 15, Young 9, Kapongo 4, Cobb 3, Nixon 2, Daniels 1, TEAM 2). Danville 46 (Rhodes 12, Robinson 10, Jones-Winslow 7, Miles 4, A.Gouard 4, Ireland 3, Hinton Perez 2, Smith 1, T.Gouard 1, TEAM 2) Assists — Urbana 18 (Young 8, Kapongo 3, Nixon 3, Rosemond 2, Cobb 2). Danville 16 (Robinson 4, Miles 4, Rhodes 3, Ireland 2, Jones-Winslow 1, Smith 1, A.Gouard 1). Turnovers — Urbana 24. Danville 22. Steals — Urbana 9 (Morris 4, Young 2, Nixon 2, Daniels 1). Danville 11 (Robinson 2, Rhodes 2, Miles 2, Ireland 2, Jones-Winslow 1, Smith 1, Hinton Perez 1). Total fouls — Urbana 17, Danville 21. Fouled out — Jones-Winslow. Officials — Rich Doman, Keith Johnson and Brad Parrish.
Records — Urbana 2-7 overall, 1-2 in the Big 12 Conference. Danville 6-2 overall, 2-0 in the Big 12 Conference.
JV score — Urbana 52, Danville 51.
