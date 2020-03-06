BLOOMINGTON — It only takes one look at the Danville basketball schedule this year to see that first-year coach Durrell Robinson appreciates a good challenge.
His Vikings have played 10 games against nine teams that appeared in the Associated Press state polls and 20 of the team’s 31 games this season were against squads with winning records.
So when he was asked after Wednesday’s 73-58 win over Bloomington in the regional semifinals about the task of facing the sixth-rated Lincoln Railsplitters (30-2) for the regional championship, his answer was quick and succinct.
“Looking forward to it,’’ Robinson said. “This is what it’s all about. In order to do great things you have to beat great teams. This is our challenge.’’
A day later and Robinson was still feeling the same way.
“Lincoln is a great program with a great tradition,’’ he added. “Those are the type of teams that should look forward to playing in March, because those are the type of teams that you have to beat to win a state title.’’
And the two programs actually have quite a bit of experience of playing each other.
In four of the past five years, the Vikings (16-15) and the Railers have met in the Lincoln Eaton Thanksgiving Tournament.
This season, Lincoln defeated Danville 43-31 in the championship game on Nov. 30, 2019.
“Neither team is the same as we were back in November,’’ Robinson said. “ I think we have changed quite a bit. We have a lot of guys that have gained valuable experience and we have a lot more depth, because of some of the injuries and things that we have gone through this season.’’
And Lincoln?
“They’ve also gotten more experience at executing the things that Lincoln basketball is known for,’’ he said. “They play really well together and they stay within the concepts of their offense and defense. Lincoln is a team that isn’t going to beat themselves, you have to beat them.’’
That’s why Robinson feels that ball control and shot selection are going to be critical for the Vikings, who were 12-of-52 from the field (23.1 percent) and 2-of-23 from behind the arc in the November meeting.
“The way that we played in the second half against Bloomington,’’ said Robinson noting that the Vikings shot 71 percent (22-of-31). “That’s the style of basketball that is going to be successful against Lincoln.’’
Wednesday’s contest with Bloomington was just the second time since Christmas that Robinson has had a full roster at his disposal.
And while it could be a challenge managing playing time on a roster with nine players that started this season, Robinson said it’s one that he can easily handle.
“I had Keon Clark (former Danville standout and NBA player) talk to this group about our state-tournament run in 1993,’’ said Robinson, a member of the third-place Vikings in 1993. “He told them that one of the keys of our success was being unselfish and being ready when your number is called.’’
The Vikings will be looking for its third regional title in four years tonight, while the Railers are looking for back-to-back regional titles.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Robert Frank Gymnasium in Bloomington and the game can be heard locally on WDAN-AM 1490.
Tonight’s action will start with the Country Financial 3-point Shootout at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.