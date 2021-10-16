At Thunderbird Field
Thornwood 20, Danville 14 OT
Danville `0 `6 `0 `8 `0 `— `14
Thornwood `0 `0 `0 `14 `6 `— `20
Second quarter
Danville — JJ Miles 24-yard run (run failed), 10:17.
Fourth quarter
Thornwood — Keyshawn Johnson 24-yard pass from Saveon Brown (pass failed), 7:50
Danville — Miles 5-yard run (Miles run), 3:15.
Thornwood — Johnson 41-yard pass from Brown (Brown run), 2:04.
Fourth quarter
Thornwood — Brown 1-yard run
Team statistics
`Danville `Thornwood
First downs `15 `8
Rushes-yards `44-229 `22-43
Passing yards `71 `198
Comp-Att-Int `7-17-1 `13-24-0
Total yards `300 `241
Kickoff returns `1-10 `3-34
Punt returns `0-0 `1-13
Interception returns `0-0 `1-21
Fumble returns `1-0 `1-0
Punts-Avg. `4-29.5 `3-26.3
Fumbles-lost `3-1 `3-1
Penalties-yards `10-60 `8-55
Time of possession `30:39 `17:21
Individual statistics
Rushing — Danville: JJ Miles 25-156, Tommy Harris 9-42, JaMarion Clark 7-28, Micah McGuire 2-3. Thornwood: Saveon Brown 12-31, Eric Williams 9-15, Cameron James 1-(-3).
Passing — Danville: Miles 7-16-1 71 yards, Matthew Thomas 0-1-0. Thornwood: Brown 13-24-0 198 yards.
Receiving — Danville: Semaj Taylor 2-19, Fontell Shelby 1-17, Kaden Young 1-15, McGuire 1-12, Thomas 1-7, Tevyn Henderson 1-6. Thornwood: Keyshawn Johnson 9-139, Shucorre Israel 4-30, Jovantae Fondren 1-9.
Kickoff returns — Danville: Henderson 1-10. Thornwood: Johnson 2-33, Williams 1-1.
Punt returns — Thornwood: Brown 1-13.
Interception returns — Thornwwood Brown 1-21.
Fumble returns — Danville: Telito Brigham 1-0. Thornwood: Jeylen Covington 1-0.
Punting — Danville: Phillip Shaw Jr. 4 punts 118 yards, 29.5 average. Thornwood: Brown 3 punts, 79 yards, 26.3.
Missed field goal — none.
