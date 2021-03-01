At Rantoul
Danville 74, Rantoul 47
Danville (74) — Jaylin Howell 0 0-0 0, Davion Johnson 0 0-0 0, Martez Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Tevin Smith 6 8-10 21, Michael Moore 3 1-2 10, Nathanael Hoskins 7 6-8 20, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 4 0-0 8, Jonathan Ireland 2 0-0 5, Emersen Davis 2 1-2 6, Caleb Robinson 2 0-2 4. Totals: 26 16-24 74
Rantoul (47) — Mayberry 0 0-0 0, Tyus 1 0-0 2, Freeman 1 0-0 2, Winston 3 0-0 7, Wilkerson 2 0-0 4, Soto 3 0-0 9, L.Lee 0 0-0 0, Buford 0 0-0 0, Cardine 0 0-0 0, Anderson 3 3-7 9, Adkins 0 1-2 1, M.Lee 1 0-0 3, Martin 4 0-2 8, Schluter 1 0-2 2. Totals 19 4-13 47.
Danville; 20; 11; 24; 19; —; 74
Rantoul; 9; 10; 15; 13; —; 47
3-pointers — Danville 6 (Moore 3, Smith 1, Ireland 1, Davis 1). Rantoul 5 (Soto 3, Winston 1, M.Lee 1). Total fouls — Danville 12, Rantoul 17. Fouled out — none.
Records — Danville 7-2 overall, Rantoul 0-9 overall.
