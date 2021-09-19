At Endres Field, Peoria
Danville 52, Peoria Richwoods 35
Danville `14 `8 `16 `14 `— 52
Richwoods `13 `14 `8 `0 `— `35
First quarter
Danville — Micah McGuire 2-yard run (McGuire run), 6:59.
Richwoods — Cory Wysinger 72-yard pass from Greg Burnside Jr. (kick failed), 6:09.
Richwoods — Sabri Qattum 27-yard fumble return (Zenon Rule kick), 2:29.
Danville — Tyler Jones 20-yard pass from McGuire (pass failed), :22.
Second quarter
Richwoods — Skylar Giles 45-yard pass from Burnside (Rule kick), 8:30
Danville — T.J. Lee 4-yard run (McGuire run), 2:00.
Richwoods — Jonathon Bolden 20-yard run (Rule kick), :30.
Third quarter
Danville — Tommy Harris Jr. 2-yard run (Harris run), 6:30.
Richwoods — Davonta Albert 58-yard pass from Burnside (Wysinger pass from Burnside), 4:30
Danville — Harris 65-yard run (McGuire run), 3:30.
Fourth quarter
Danville — McGuire 6-yard run (run failed), 10:00.
Danville — Tevin Henderson 20-yard pass from Bryson Hinton (Harris run), 2:30.
Team statistics
`Danville `Richwoods
First downs `17 `9
Rushes-yards `44-277 `19-76
Passing yards `87 `224
Comp-Att-Int `3-6-1 `8-14-1
Total yards `364 `300
Kickoff returns `2-9 `6-94
Punt returns `0-0 `0-0
Interception returns `1-0 `1-24
Fumble returns `1-0 `2-27
Punts-Avg. `0-0 `2-29.5
Fumbles-lost `4-2 `3-1
Penalties-yards `3-25 `8-34
Individual statistics
Rushing — Danville: Micah McGuire 16-98, T.J. Lee 10-56, JaMarion Clark 8-31, Tommy Harris Jr. 5-79, Bryson Hinton 4-15, TEAM 2-(-2). Richwoods: Gary Burnside Jr. 7-7, Jonathon Bolden 5-29, Buddy Jackson 4-36, Cory Wysinger 3-2.
Passing — Danville: McGuire 2-5-1 67 yards, Hinton 1-1-0 20 yards. Richwoods: Burnside 8-14-1 224 yards.
Receiving — Danville: Tyler Jones 2-67, Tevin Henderson 1-20. Richwoods: Skylar Giles 3-80, Wysinger 2-81, Albert 1-58, Bolden 1-5, Jackson 1-0.
Kickoff returns — Danville: Harris 1-9, Clark 1-0. Richwoods: Jackson 3-29, Bolden 2-26, Giles 1-25, DJ Porter 1-14.
Punt returns — none.
Interception returns — Danville: Henderson 1-0. Richwoods: Sabri Qattum 1-27, Connor McDonald 1-0.
Fumble returns — Danville: Zane Ray 1-0. Richwoods: TJ Smith 1-24.
Punting — Richwoods: Zenon Rule 2 punts, 59 yards, 29.5 average.
Missed field goal — Richwoods: Rule 36 (short)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.