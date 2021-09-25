At Peoria Public Schools Stadium
Danville 16, Peoria Manual 6
Danville `8 `8 `0 `0 `— `16
Manual `0 `0 `6 `0 `— `6
First quarter
Danville — Micah McGuire 14-yard run (Matthew Thomas pass from JJ Miles), 1:29.
Second quarter
Danville — T.J. Lee 2-yard run (Semaj Taylor pass from Miles), 4:14
Third quarter
Manual — London Toliver 2-yard run (run failed), 9:10
Team statistics
`Danville `Manual
First downs `14 `12
Rushes-yards `40-148 `31-121
Passing yards `20 `101
Comp-Att-Int `3-7-0 `6-12-1
Total yards `168 `222
Kickoff returns `2-13 `2-33
Punt returns `1-30 `0-0
Interception returns `1-16 `0-0
Fumble returns `0-0 `1-2
Punts-Avg. `3-35.7 `2-45.5
Fumbles-lost `4-1 `1-0
Penalties-yards `4-45 `10-75
Time of possession `24:45 `23:15
Individual statistics
Rushing — Danville: T.J. Lee 15-96, Micah McGuire 10-49, JJ Miles 6-7, Bryson Hinton 3-11, TEAM 3-(-15). Manual: Tristen White 16-77, London Toliver 12-50, B.J. Cranford 2-8, TEAM 1-(-14).
Passing — Danville: Miles 3-7-0 20 yards. Manual: Toliver 6-12-1 101 yards
Receiving — Danville: Semaj Taylor 2-10, Tyler Jones 1-10. Manual: Shakeel Thomas 3-38, Carrion Ferrell 2-51, Cranford 1-12.
Kickoff returns — Danville: Tevin Henderson 1-13, Miles 1-0. Manual: White 1-25, Devon Owens 1-8
Punt returns — Danville: Kaden Young 1-30
Interception returns — Danville: Henderson 1-16.
Fumble returns — Manual: White 1-2.
Punting — Danville: Phillip Shaw Jr. 3 punts, 107 yards, 35.7 average. Manual: Bryson Cast 1 punt, 49 yards, 49.0 average. Devon Owens 1 punt, 42 yards, 42.0 average.
Missed field goal — none.
