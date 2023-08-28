Danville logo

At Chatham

Glenwood 14, Danville 12

Danville  `0  `6  `0  `6  `—  `12

Glenwood  `0  `7  `7  `0  `—  `14

Second quarter

Danville — JaVaughn Robinson 45-yard pass from Darius Jay (kick failed), 11:52

Glenwood — Johnny Helm 36-yard pass from Brady Dwyer (Mia Gerger kick), 5:54.

Third quarter

Glenwood — Gavin Simmons 17-yard pass from Colten Knoedler (Gerger kick), 10:01

Fourth quarter

Danville — Phillip Shaw IV 16-yard run (pass failed), 4:49.

Team statistics

 `Danville `Glenwood

First downs `12 `14

Rushes-yards `23-144 `32-195

Passing yards `137 `86

Comp-Att-Int `13-24-0 `5-8-1

Total offense `281 `281

Kickoff returns `2-43 `3-67

Punt returns `1-14 `1-21

Interception returns `1-0 `0-0

Fumble returns `1-0 `0-0

Punts-Avg. `3-36.0 `3-24.7

Fumbles-lost `0-0 `2-1

Penalties-yards `9-57 `4-45

Time of possession `24:59 `23:01

Individual statistics

Rushing — Danville: Darius Jay 10-63, Phillip Shaw IV 7-65, Caleb Robinson 4-10, JaVaughn Robinson 1-4, Kaden Young 1-2. Glenwood: Jacob Ahlberger 15-110, Micah Gussenmeyer 8-37, Colten Knoedler 6-40, Brady Dwyer 2-6, Blake Lehnen 1-2.

Passing — Danville: Jay 12-22-0 128 yards, J.Robinson 1-2-0 9 yards. Glenwood: Knoedler 4-7-1 50 yards, Dwyer 1-1-0 36 yards.  

Receiving — Danville: J.Robinson 6-92, Jerry Reed III 2-25, Young 2-1, Shaw 1-9, C.Robinson 1-5, Curtis Beasley 1-5. Glenwood: Gavin Simmons 2-22, Johnny Helm 1-36, Gussenmeyer 1-15, Lehnen 1-13.

Kickoff returns — Danville: Young 2-43. Glenwood: Simmons 3-67.

Punt returns — Danville: Robinson 1-14. Glenwood: Simmons 1-20.

Interception returns — Danville: Reed 1-0

Fumble returns — Danville: Jayden Rowell 1-0..

Punting — Danville: Shaw 3 punts, 108 yards, 36.0 average. Glenwood: Knoedler 3 punts, 74 yards, 24.7 average.

Missed field goals — none

