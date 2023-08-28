PREP FOOTBALL
At Chatham
Glenwood 14, Danville 12
Danville `0 `6 `0 `6 `— `12
Glenwood `0 `7 `7 `0 `— `14
Second quarter
Danville — JaVaughn Robinson 45-yard pass from Darius Jay (kick failed), 11:52
Glenwood — Johnny Helm 36-yard pass from Brady Dwyer (Mia Gerger kick), 5:54.
Third quarter
Glenwood — Gavin Simmons 17-yard pass from Colten Knoedler (Gerger kick), 10:01
Fourth quarter
Danville — Phillip Shaw IV 16-yard run (pass failed), 4:49.
Team statistics
`Danville `Glenwood
First downs `12 `14
Rushes-yards `23-144 `32-195
Passing yards `137 `86
Comp-Att-Int `13-24-0 `5-8-1
Total offense `281 `281
Kickoff returns `2-43 `3-67
Punt returns `1-14 `1-21
Interception returns `1-0 `0-0
Fumble returns `1-0 `0-0
Punts-Avg. `3-36.0 `3-24.7
Fumbles-lost `0-0 `2-1
Penalties-yards `9-57 `4-45
Time of possession `24:59 `23:01
Individual statistics
Rushing — Danville: Darius Jay 10-63, Phillip Shaw IV 7-65, Caleb Robinson 4-10, JaVaughn Robinson 1-4, Kaden Young 1-2. Glenwood: Jacob Ahlberger 15-110, Micah Gussenmeyer 8-37, Colten Knoedler 6-40, Brady Dwyer 2-6, Blake Lehnen 1-2.
Passing — Danville: Jay 12-22-0 128 yards, J.Robinson 1-2-0 9 yards. Glenwood: Knoedler 4-7-1 50 yards, Dwyer 1-1-0 36 yards.
Receiving — Danville: J.Robinson 6-92, Jerry Reed III 2-25, Young 2-1, Shaw 1-9, C.Robinson 1-5, Curtis Beasley 1-5. Glenwood: Gavin Simmons 2-22, Johnny Helm 1-36, Gussenmeyer 1-15, Lehnen 1-13.
Kickoff returns — Danville: Young 2-43. Glenwood: Simmons 3-67.
Punt returns — Danville: Robinson 1-14. Glenwood: Simmons 1-20.
Interception returns — Danville: Reed 1-0
Fumble returns — Danville: Jayden Rowell 1-0..
Punting — Danville: Shaw 3 punts, 108 yards, 36.0 average. Glenwood: Knoedler 3 punts, 74 yards, 24.7 average.
Missed field goals — none
