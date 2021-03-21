DHS logo

PREP FOOTBALL

At Tommy Stewart Field, Champaign

Danville 30, Champaign Central 12

Danville; 6; 6; 12; 6; —; 30

Central; 0; 0; 6; 6; —; 12

First quarter

Danville — Eric Turner 2-yard run (kick failed), 6:33.

Second quarter

Danville — Larvell Watkins 45-yard pass from Turner (kick failed), 8:31.

Third quarter

Central — Klaton Davis 75-yard interception return (pass failed), 8:26.

Danville — T.J. Lee 35-yard run (run failed), 6:49.

Danville — Lee 2-yard run (run failed), 0:34.

Fourth quarter

Danville — Lee 6-yard run (kick failed), 8:34.

Central — Davis 47-yard pass from Cody Brown (run failed), 4:20.

Team statistics

;Danville; Central

First downs; 15; 10

Rushes-yards; 37-242; 32-118

Passing yards; 62; 63

Comp-Att-Int; 4-14-1; 4-7-0

Total yards; 304; 181

Kickoff returns; 3-7; 4-52

Punt returns; 0-0; 0-0

Interception returns; 0-0; 1-75

Fumble returns; 3-0; 0-0

Punts-Avg; 0-0; 0-0

Fumbles-lost; 0-0; 4-3

Penalties-yards; 4-25; 3-15

Individual statistics

Rushing — Danville: Eric Turner 20-125, T.J. Lee 8-79, JaMarion Clark 9-38. Central: David Willis 14-57, Miles Wood 5-33, Ivan Gomez 5-32, Cody Brown 4-(-5), Kentrell Jones 1-0, Lavonte Pelmore 1-1.

Passing — Danville: Turner 4-13-1 62 yards. TEAM 0-1-0. Central: Brown 4-7-0 63 yards. 

Receiving — Danville: Larvell Watkins 2-47, Matthew Thomas 2-15. Central: Davis 3-56, Jake Schultz 1-8, Willis 1-(-1).

Kickoff returns — Danville: Phillip Shaw Jr. 1-7, Watkins 1-0, Fontell Shelby 1-0. Central: Willis 2-32, Wood 1-10, Mekhi Christmon 1-10.

Interception returns — Central: Davis 1-75.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you