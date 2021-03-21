PREP FOOTBALL
At Tommy Stewart Field, Champaign
Danville 30, Champaign Central 12
Danville; 6; 6; 12; 6; —; 30
Central; 0; 0; 6; 6; —; 12
First quarter
Danville — Eric Turner 2-yard run (kick failed), 6:33.
Second quarter
Danville — Larvell Watkins 45-yard pass from Turner (kick failed), 8:31.
Third quarter
Central — Klaton Davis 75-yard interception return (pass failed), 8:26.
Danville — T.J. Lee 35-yard run (run failed), 6:49.
Danville — Lee 2-yard run (run failed), 0:34.
Fourth quarter
Danville — Lee 6-yard run (kick failed), 8:34.
Central — Davis 47-yard pass from Cody Brown (run failed), 4:20.
Team statistics
;Danville; Central
First downs; 15; 10
Rushes-yards; 37-242; 32-118
Passing yards; 62; 63
Comp-Att-Int; 4-14-1; 4-7-0
Total yards; 304; 181
Kickoff returns; 3-7; 4-52
Punt returns; 0-0; 0-0
Interception returns; 0-0; 1-75
Fumble returns; 3-0; 0-0
Punts-Avg; 0-0; 0-0
Fumbles-lost; 0-0; 4-3
Penalties-yards; 4-25; 3-15
Individual statistics
Rushing — Danville: Eric Turner 20-125, T.J. Lee 8-79, JaMarion Clark 9-38. Central: David Willis 14-57, Miles Wood 5-33, Ivan Gomez 5-32, Cody Brown 4-(-5), Kentrell Jones 1-0, Lavonte Pelmore 1-1.
Passing — Danville: Turner 4-13-1 62 yards. TEAM 0-1-0. Central: Brown 4-7-0 63 yards.
Receiving — Danville: Larvell Watkins 2-47, Matthew Thomas 2-15. Central: Davis 3-56, Jake Schultz 1-8, Willis 1-(-1).
Kickoff returns — Danville: Phillip Shaw Jr. 1-7, Watkins 1-0, Fontell Shelby 1-0. Central: Willis 2-32, Wood 1-10, Mekhi Christmon 1-10.
Interception returns — Central: Davis 1-75.
