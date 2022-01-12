PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Robert Frank Gymnasium, Bloomington
Bloomington 62, Danville 48
Danville (48) — Martez Rhodes 7-19 5-6 21, JJ Miles 2-9 2-2 6, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 3-9 4-6 10, Anthony Gouard 1-6 0-0 3, Bryson Hinton Perez 1-4 0-0 3, Rudy Nichols 0-0 0-0 0, Corey Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Javion Smith 1-1 0-0 3, Jonathan Ireland 0-5 0-0 0, Tohani Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Derrick Lipscomb 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 16-56 11-14 48.
Bloomington (62) — John Shuey 5-14 5-5 15, Niko Newsome 8-13 2-5 20, Adam Beasley 3-14 0-0 6, Barry Preston 1-1 0-0 2, Tyus Jackson 0-3 1-2 1, Jay'Lonnie Stehphens 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Ryan 0-1 0-0 0, Joe Caldwell 5-6 0-1 10, AJ Tillman 4-5 0-1 8, Dalon Grant 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 26-60 8-14 62.
Danville `14 `12 `12 `10 `— `48
Bloomington `7 `21 `13 `21 `— `62
3-pointers — Danville 5-21 (Rhodes 2-6, Gouard 1-4, Hinton Perez 1-2, Smith 1-1, Miles 0-4, Moore 0-1, Ireland 0-3). Bloomington 2-16 (Newsome 2-6, Shuey 0-1, Beasley 0-6, Ryan 0-1, Grant 0-2). Rebounds — Danville 34 (Jones-Winslow 10, Miles 6, Rhodes 5, Gouard 3, Hinton Perez 2, Smith 2, Lipscomb 2, Ireland 1, TEAM 3). Bloomington 47 (Beasley 8, Jackson 7, Beasley 6, Tillman 6, Newsome 5, Grant 4, Shuey 3, Preson 3, Stephens 1, Ryan 1, TEAM 3). Assists — Danville 10 (Miles 5, Smith 3, Gouard 1, Hinton Perez 1). Bloomington 12 (Beasley 4, Shuey 3, Newsome 2, Preston 2, Grant 1). Turnovers — Danville 19, Bloomington 16. Steals — Danville 9 (Miles 6, Rhodes 2, Smith 1). Bloomington 8 (Newsome 4, Beasley 3, Caldwell 1). Total fouls — Danville 14, Bloomington 12. Fouled out — Jones-Winslow.
Records — Danville 6-6 overall, 2-2 in the Big 12 Conference. Bloomington 4-14 overall, 1-4 in the Big 12 Conference.
JV Score — Danville 60, Bloomington 41
