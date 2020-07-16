YOUTH BASEBALL
At Danville Post 210
American Legion Youth Baseball
All times Central
15U Standings
Team;W;L
Westville Post 21;6;0
Davan's Body Shop;3;2
Sunset Funeral;3;2
Integrity Vending;1;3
Rawhide;0;2
Lincoln Lanes;0;4
July 13 games
Davan's Body Shop vs. Rawhide, 5:45 p.m.
Lincoln Lanes vs. Sunset Funeral, postponed to July 28
July 14 games
Davan's Body Shop 10, Sunset Funeral 6
Westville 16, Integrity Vending 0
July 15 games
Rawhide vs. Integrity Vending, 5:45 p.m.
Integrity Vending vs. Rawhide, suspended
Westville Post 21 vs. Lincoln Lanes, postponed to July 16
July 16 games
Westville Post 21 12, Lincoln Lanes 2
July 20 games
Sunset Funeral vs. Integrity Vending, 5:45 p.m.
Lincoln Lanes vs. Rawhide, 8 p.m.
July 21 games
Lincoln Lanes vs. Davan's Body Shop, 5:45 p.m.
Rawhide vs. Westville Post 21, 5:45 p.m.
July 22 games
Sunset Funeral vs. Westville Post 21, 5:45 p.m.
Davan's Body Shop vs. Integrity Vending, 8 p.m.
———
12U Standings
Team;W;L
Bowlin Chiropractic;4;1
Lincoln Lanes;4;1
Country Health Foods;2;4
Clyde's Crew;1;5
July 13 games
Lincoln Lanes 11, Clyde's Crew 0
Bowlin Chiropractic 5, Country Store Health Foods 3
Country Store Health Foods 5, Bowlin Chiropractic 4
July 15 games
Clyde's Crew 9, Country Store Health Foods 4
Bowlin Chiropractic vs. Lincoln Lanes, postponed to July 16
July 16 games
Bowlin Chiropractic vs. Lincoln Lanes, 5:45 p.m.
July 20 games
Lincoln Lanes vs. Bowlin Chiropractic, 5:45 p.m.
Country Store Health Foods vs. Clyde's Crew, 7:45 p.m.
July 22 games
Bowlin Chiropractic vs. Country Store Health Foods, 5:45 p.m.
Clyde's Crew vs. Lincoln Lanes, 7:45 p.m.
———
10U Standings
Team;W;L
Clyde's Crew;4;1
McDonald's;4;2
Country Health Foods;0;5
July 13 game
McDonald's 10, Country Store Health Foods 9
July 15 game
McDonald's 6, Clyde's Crew 5
July 16 game
Country Store Health Foods vs. Clyde's Crew, 5:45 p.m.
July 20 game
Clyde's Crew vs. Country Store Health Foods, 6 p.m.
July 22 game
McDonald's vs. Clyde's Crew, 6 p.m.
July 23 game
Country Store Health Foods vs. McDonald's, 5:45 p.m.
———
8U Standings
Team;W;L
Terminix;4;1
McDonald's;4;2
Riverview Pediatrics;3;2
Integrity Vending;2;3
Country Store Health Foods;2;4
Clyde's Crew;1;4
July 13 games
Integrity Vending 6, Country Store Health Foods 5
McDonald's 21, Clyde's Crew 1
July 14 games
Terminix 7, Riverview Pediatrics 6
McDonald's 12, Integrity Vending 9
July 15 games
Terminix 2, Clyde's Crew 0
Country Store Health Foods vs. Riverview Pediatrics, postponed to July 16
July 16 games
Riverview Pediatrics 13, Country Store Health Foods 1
July 20 games
Terminix vs. Country Store Health Foods, 5:45 p.m.
Integrity Vendings vs. Clyde's Crew, 7:35 p.m.
July 21 games
McDonald's vs. Country Store Health Foods, 5:45 p.m.
Clyde's Crew vs. Riverview Pediatrics, 7:35 p.m.
July 22 games
McDonald's vs. Terminix, 5:45 p.m.
Riverview Pediatrics vs. Integrity Vending, 7:35 p.m.
