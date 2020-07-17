YOUTH BASEBALL

At Danville Post 210

American Legion Youth Baseball

All times Central

15U Standings

Team;W;L

Westville Post 21;6;0

Davan's Body Shop;3;2

Sunset Funeral;3;2

Integrity Vending;1;3

Rawhide;0;2

Lincoln Lanes;0;4

July 13 games

Davan's Body Shop vs. Rawhide, 5:45 p.m.

Lincoln Lanes vs. Sunset Funeral, postponed to July 28

July 14 games

Davan's Body Shop 10, Sunset Funeral 6

Westville 16, Integrity Vending 0

July 15 games

Rawhide vs. Integrity Vending, 5:45 p.m.

Integrity Vending vs. Rawhide, suspended

Westville Post 21 vs. Lincoln Lanes, postponed to July 16

July 16 games

Westville Post 21 12, Lincoln Lanes 2

July 20 games

Sunset Funeral vs. Integrity Vending, 5:45 p.m.

Lincoln Lanes vs. Rawhide, 8 p.m.

July 21 games

Lincoln Lanes vs. Davan's Body Shop, 5:45 p.m.

Rawhide vs. Westville Post 21, 5:45 p.m.

July 22 games

Sunset Funeral vs. Westville Post 21, 5:45 p.m.

Davan's Body Shop vs. Integrity Vending, 8 p.m.

———

12U Standings

Team;W;L

Lincoln Lanes;5;1

Bowlin Chiropractic;4;2

Country Health Foods;2;4

Clyde's Crew;1;5

July 13 games

Lincoln Lanes 11, Clyde's Crew 0

Bowlin Chiropractic 5, Country Store Health Foods 3

Country Store Health Foods 5, Bowlin Chiropractic 4

July 15 games

Clyde's Crew 9, Country Store Health Foods 4

Bowlin Chiropractic vs. Lincoln Lanes, postponed to July 16

July 16 games

Lincoln Lanes 8, Bowlin Chiropractic 0

July 20 games

Lincoln Lanes vs. Bowlin Chiropractic, 5:45 p.m.

Country Store Health Foods vs. Clyde's Crew, 7:45 p.m.

July 22 games

Bowlin Chiropractic vs. Country Store Health Foods, 5:45 p.m.

Clyde's Crew vs. Lincoln Lanes, 7:45 p.m.

———

10U Standings

Team;W;L

Clyde's Crew;5;1

McDonald's;4;2

Country Health Foods;0;6

July 13 game

McDonald's 10, Country Store Health Foods 9

July 15 game

McDonald's 6, Clyde's Crew 5

July 16 game

Clyde's Crew 8, Country Store Health Foods 4

July 20 game

Clyde's Crew vs. Country Store Health Foods, 6 p.m.

July 22 game

McDonald's vs. Clyde's Crew, 6 p.m.

July 23 game

Country Store Health Foods vs. McDonald's, 5:45 p.m.

———

8U Standings

Team;W;L

Terminix;4;1

McDonald's;4;2

Riverview Pediatrics;3;2

Integrity Vending;2;3

Country Store Health Foods;2;4

Clyde's Crew;1;4

July 13 games

Integrity Vending 6, Country Store Health Foods 5

McDonald's 21, Clyde's Crew 1

July 14 games

Terminix 7, Riverview Pediatrics 6

McDonald's 12, Integrity Vending 9

July 15 games

Terminix 2, Clyde's Crew 0

Country Store Health Foods vs. Riverview Pediatrics, postponed to July 16

July 16 games

Riverview Pediatrics 13, Country Store Health Foods 1

July 20 games

Terminix vs. Country Store Health Foods, 5:45 p.m.

Integrity Vendings vs. Clyde's Crew, 7:35 p.m.

July 21 games

McDonald's vs. Country Store Health Foods, 5:45 p.m.

Clyde's Crew vs. Riverview Pediatrics, 7:35 p.m.

July 22 games

McDonald's vs. Terminix, 5:45 p.m.

Riverview Pediatrics vs. Integrity Vending, 7:35 p.m.

