YOUTH BASEBALL

At Danville Post 210

American Legion Youth Baseball

All times Central

15U Standings

Team;W;L

Westville Post 21;8;0

Davan’s Body Shop;6;2

Sunset Funeral;5;5

Integrity Vending;2;5

Lincoln Lanes;3;6

Rawhide;1:7

Postseason Tournament

Monday, Aug. 3

Lincoln Lanes 7, Integrity Vending 2

Sunset Funeral 16, Rawhide 9

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Westville Post 21 15, Lincoln Lanes 0

Sunset Funeral 6, Davan’s Body Shop 4

Thursday, Aug. 5

Westville Post 21 4, Sunset Funeral 2

———

12U Standings

Team;W;L

Lincoln Lanes;7;1

Bowlin Chiropractic;6;3

Country Health Foods;3;5

Clyde’s Crew;1;8

Postseason Tournament

Aug. 2 game

Clyde’s Crew vs. Lincoln Lanes, postponed

Aug. 3 game

Country Store Health Foods 6, Bowlin Chiropractic 3 

Lincoln Lanes 14, Clyde’s Crew 6

Aug. 5 game

Lincoln Lanes 4, Country Store Health Foods 1

———

10U Standings

Team;W;L

Clyde’s Crew;7;3

McDonald’s;7;3

Country Health Foods;1;9

Postseason Tournament

Aug. 2 game

McDonald’s 6, Country Store Health Foods 5

Aug. 3 game

McDonald’s 6, Clyde’s Crew 5

———

8U Standings

Team;W;L

Riverview Pediatrics;7;2

McDonald’s;6;4

Terminix;5;4

Integrity Vending;4;5

Clyde’s Crew;3;6

Country Store Health Foods;3;7

Postseason Tournament

Aug. 2 games

Clyde’s Crew 6, Integrity Vending 4

Terminix 3, Country Store Health Foods 2

Aug. 3 games

Clyde’s Crew 6, Riverview Pediatrics 2 

McDonald's 8, Terminix 6

Aug. 4 game

McDonald's 16, Clyde's Crew 11

