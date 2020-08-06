YOUTH BASEBALL
At Danville Post 210
American Legion Youth Baseball
All times Central
15U Standings
Team;W;L
Westville Post 21;8;0
Davan’s Body Shop;6;2
Sunset Funeral;5;5
Integrity Vending;2;5
Lincoln Lanes;3;6
Rawhide;1:7
Postseason Tournament
Monday, Aug. 3
Lincoln Lanes 7, Integrity Vending 2
Sunset Funeral 16, Rawhide 9
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Westville Post 21 15, Lincoln Lanes 0
Sunset Funeral 6, Davan’s Body Shop 4
Thursday, Aug. 5
Westville Post 21 4, Sunset Funeral 2
———
12U Standings
Team;W;L
Lincoln Lanes;7;1
Bowlin Chiropractic;6;3
Country Health Foods;3;5
Clyde’s Crew;1;8
Postseason Tournament
Aug. 2 game
Clyde’s Crew vs. Lincoln Lanes, postponed
Aug. 3 game
Country Store Health Foods 6, Bowlin Chiropractic 3
Lincoln Lanes 14, Clyde’s Crew 6
Aug. 5 game
Lincoln Lanes 4, Country Store Health Foods 1
———
10U Standings
Team;W;L
Clyde’s Crew;7;3
McDonald’s;7;3
Country Health Foods;1;9
Postseason Tournament
Aug. 2 game
McDonald’s 6, Country Store Health Foods 5
Aug. 3 game
McDonald’s 6, Clyde’s Crew 5
———
8U Standings
Team;W;L
Riverview Pediatrics;7;2
McDonald’s;6;4
Terminix;5;4
Integrity Vending;4;5
Clyde’s Crew;3;6
Country Store Health Foods;3;7
Postseason Tournament
Aug. 2 games
Clyde’s Crew 6, Integrity Vending 4
Terminix 3, Country Store Health Foods 2
Aug. 3 games
Clyde’s Crew 6, Riverview Pediatrics 2
McDonald's 8, Terminix 6
Aug. 4 game
McDonald's 16, Clyde's Crew 11
