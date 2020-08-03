YOUTH BASEBALL At Danville Post 210 American Legion Youth Baseball All times Central 15U Standings
Team;W;L
Westville Post 21;8;0
Davan’s Body Shop;6;2
Sunset Funeral;5;5
Integrity Vending;2;5
Lincoln Lanes;3;6
Rawhide;1:7
Postseason Tournament Monday, Aug. 3
Intergrity Vending vs. Lincoln Lanes, 5:45 p.m.
Rawhide vs. Sunset Funeral, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Intergrity Vending or Lincoln Lanes vs. Westville Post 21, 5:45 p.m.
Rawhide or Sunset Funeral vs. Davan’s Body Shop, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 5Championship, 5:45 p.m.
———
12U Standings
Team;W;L
Lincoln Lanes;7;1
Bowlin Chiropractic;6;3
Country Health Foods;3;5
Clyde’s Crew;1;8
Postseason TournamentAug. 2 game
Clyde’s Crew vs. Lincoln Lanes, postponed
Aug. 3 game
Country Store Health Foods vs. Bowlin Chiropractic, 5:45 p.m.
Clyde’s Crew vs. Lincoln Lanes, 8 p.m.
Aug. 5 game
Championship, 5:45 p.m.
———
10U Standings
Team;W;L
Clyde’s Crew;7;3
McDonald’s;7;3
Country Health Foods;1;9
Postseason Tournament
Aug. 2 game
McDonald’s 6, Country Store Health Foods 5
Aug. 3 game
McDonald’s vs. Clyde’s Crew, 6 p.m.
———
8U Standings
Team;W;L
Riverview Pediatrics;7;2
McDonald’s;6;4
Terminix;5;4
Integrity Vending;4;5
Clyde’s Crew;3;6
Country Store Health Foods;3;7
Postseason Tournament
Aug. 2 games
Clyde’s Crew 6, Integrity Vending 4
Terminix 3, Country Store Health Foods 2
Aug. 3 games
Clyde’s Crew vs. Riverview Pediatrics, 5:30 p.m.
Terminix vs. McDonald’s 7:15 p.m.
Aug. 4 game
Championship game, 5:45 p.m.
