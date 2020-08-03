YOUTH BASEBALL At Danville Post 210 American Legion Youth Baseball All times Central 15U Standings

Team;W;L

Westville Post 21;8;0

Davan’s Body Shop;6;2

Sunset Funeral;5;5

Integrity Vending;2;5

Lincoln Lanes;3;6

Rawhide;1:7

Postseason Tournament Monday, Aug. 3

Intergrity Vending vs. Lincoln Lanes, 5:45 p.m.

Rawhide vs. Sunset Funeral, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Intergrity Vending or Lincoln Lanes vs. Westville Post 21, 5:45 p.m.

Rawhide or Sunset Funeral vs. Davan’s Body Shop, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 5Championship, 5:45 p.m.

———

12U Standings

Team;W;L

Lincoln Lanes;7;1

Bowlin Chiropractic;6;3

Country Health Foods;3;5

Clyde’s Crew;1;8

Postseason TournamentAug. 2 game

Clyde’s Crew vs. Lincoln Lanes, postponed

Aug. 3 game

Country Store Health Foods vs. Bowlin Chiropractic, 5:45 p.m.

Clyde’s Crew vs. Lincoln Lanes, 8 p.m.

Aug. 5 game

Championship, 5:45 p.m.

———

10U Standings

Team;W;L

Clyde’s Crew;7;3

McDonald’s;7;3

Country Health Foods;1;9

Postseason Tournament

Aug. 2 game

McDonald’s 6, Country Store Health Foods 5

Aug. 3 game

McDonald’s vs. Clyde’s Crew, 6 p.m.

———

8U Standings

Team;W;L

Riverview Pediatrics;7;2

McDonald’s;6;4

Terminix;5;4

Integrity Vending;4;5

Clyde’s Crew;3;6

Country Store Health Foods;3;7

Postseason Tournament

Aug. 2 games

Clyde’s Crew 6, Integrity Vending 4

Terminix 3, Country Store Health Foods 2

Aug. 3 games

Clyde’s Crew vs. Riverview Pediatrics, 5:30 p.m.

Terminix vs. McDonald’s 7:15 p.m.

Aug. 4 game

Championship game, 5:45 p.m.

