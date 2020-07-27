YOUTH BASEBALL

At Danville Post 210

American Legion Youth Baseball

All times Central

15U Standings

Team;W;L

Westville Post 21;7;0

Davan's Body Shop;5;2

Sunset Funeral;3;4

Integrity Vending;2;4

Rawhide;1:4

Lincoln Lanes;1;5

July 22 games

Westville 11, Sunset Funeral 1

Davan's Body Shop vs. Integrity Vending, 8 p.m.

July 24 game

Davan's Body Shop 6, Lincoln Lanes 5

July 27 games

Integrity Vending vs. Lincoln Lanes, ppd.

Westville vs. Davan's Body Shop, ppd.

July 28 games

Rawhide vs. Davan's Body Shop, 5:45 p.m.

Lincoln Lanes vs. Sunset Funeral, 5:45 p.m. (suspended game)

Sunset Funeral vs. Lincoln Lanes, 6:15 p.m.

July 29 games

Integrity Vending vs. Westville Post 21, 5:45 p.m.

Rawhide vs. Sunset Funeral, 8 p.m.

July 30 game

Rawhide vs. Lincoln Lanes, 5:45 p.m.

———

12U Standings

Team;W;L

Lincoln Lanes;7;1

Bowlin Chiropractic;5;3

Country Health Foods;3;5

Clyde's Crew;1;7

July 23 games

Bowlin Chiropractic 5, Country Store Health Foods 1

Lincoln Lanes 12, Clyde's Crew 3

July 27 games

Lincoln Lanes vs. Country Store Health Foods, ppd.

Clyde's Crew vs. Bowlin Chiropractic, ppd.

July 29 games

Bowlin Chiropractic vs. Clyde's Crew, 5:45 p.m.

Country Store Health Foods vs. Lincoln Lanes, 7:45 p.m.

July 30 games

Lincoln Lanes vs. Country Store Health Foods, 5:45 p.m.

Clyde's Crew vs. Bowlin Chiropractic, 7:45 p.m.

———

10U Standings

Team;W;L

Clyde's Crew;6;2

McDonald's;5;3

Country Health Foods;1;7

July 23 game

McDonald's 9, Country Store Health Foods 2

July 27 game

McDonald's vs. Country Store Health Foods, ppd.

July 28 game

McDonald's vs. Country Store Health Foods, 6 p.m.

July 29 game

Clyde's Crew vs. McDonald's, 6 p.m.

July 30 game

Country Store Health vs. Clyde's Crew, 6 p.m.

———

8U Standings

Team;W;L

Terminix;5;2

Riverview Pediatrics;5;2

McDonald's;5;3

Country Store Health Foods;3;5

Clyde's Crew;2;5

Integrity Vending;2;5

July 23 games

McDonald's 16, Country Store Health Foods 7

Riverview Pediatrics 10, Clyde's Crew 7

July 27 games

Terminix vs. Integrity Vending, ppd.

Riverview Pediatrics vs. McDonald's, ppd.

July 28 games

Clyde's Crew vs. McDonald's, 5:45 p.m.

Integrity Vending vs. Country Store Health Foods, 7:35 p.m.

July 29 games

Country Store Health Foods vs. Clyde's Crew, 5:45 p.m.

Terminix vs. Riverview Pediatrics, 7:35 p.m.

July 30 games

Terminix vs. Integrity Vending, 5:45 p.m.

Riverview Pediatrics vs. McDonald's, 7:35 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you