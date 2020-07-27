YOUTH BASEBALL
At Danville Post 210
American Legion Youth Baseball
All times Central
15U Standings
Team;W;L
Westville Post 21;7;0
Davan's Body Shop;5;2
Sunset Funeral;3;4
Integrity Vending;2;4
Rawhide;1:4
Lincoln Lanes;1;5
July 22 games
Westville 11, Sunset Funeral 1
Davan's Body Shop vs. Integrity Vending, 8 p.m.
July 24 game
Davan's Body Shop 6, Lincoln Lanes 5
July 27 games
Integrity Vending vs. Lincoln Lanes, ppd.
Westville vs. Davan's Body Shop, ppd.
July 28 games
Rawhide vs. Davan's Body Shop, 5:45 p.m.
Lincoln Lanes vs. Sunset Funeral, 5:45 p.m. (suspended game)
Sunset Funeral vs. Lincoln Lanes, 6:15 p.m.
July 29 games
Integrity Vending vs. Westville Post 21, 5:45 p.m.
Rawhide vs. Sunset Funeral, 8 p.m.
July 30 game
Rawhide vs. Lincoln Lanes, 5:45 p.m.
———
12U Standings
Team;W;L
Lincoln Lanes;7;1
Bowlin Chiropractic;5;3
Country Health Foods;3;5
Clyde's Crew;1;7
July 23 games
Bowlin Chiropractic 5, Country Store Health Foods 1
Lincoln Lanes 12, Clyde's Crew 3
July 27 games
Lincoln Lanes vs. Country Store Health Foods, ppd.
Clyde's Crew vs. Bowlin Chiropractic, ppd.
July 29 games
Bowlin Chiropractic vs. Clyde's Crew, 5:45 p.m.
Country Store Health Foods vs. Lincoln Lanes, 7:45 p.m.
July 30 games
Lincoln Lanes vs. Country Store Health Foods, 5:45 p.m.
Clyde's Crew vs. Bowlin Chiropractic, 7:45 p.m.
———
10U Standings
Team;W;L
Clyde's Crew;6;2
McDonald's;5;3
Country Health Foods;1;7
July 23 game
McDonald's 9, Country Store Health Foods 2
July 27 game
McDonald's vs. Country Store Health Foods, ppd.
July 28 game
McDonald's vs. Country Store Health Foods, 6 p.m.
July 29 game
Clyde's Crew vs. McDonald's, 6 p.m.
July 30 game
Country Store Health vs. Clyde's Crew, 6 p.m.
———
8U Standings
Team;W;L
Terminix;5;2
Riverview Pediatrics;5;2
McDonald's;5;3
Country Store Health Foods;3;5
Clyde's Crew;2;5
Integrity Vending;2;5
July 23 games
McDonald's 16, Country Store Health Foods 7
Riverview Pediatrics 10, Clyde's Crew 7
July 27 games
Terminix vs. Integrity Vending, ppd.
Riverview Pediatrics vs. McDonald's, ppd.
July 28 games
Clyde's Crew vs. McDonald's, 5:45 p.m.
Integrity Vending vs. Country Store Health Foods, 7:35 p.m.
July 29 games
Country Store Health Foods vs. Clyde's Crew, 5:45 p.m.
Terminix vs. Riverview Pediatrics, 7:35 p.m.
July 30 games
Terminix vs. Integrity Vending, 5:45 p.m.
Riverview Pediatrics vs. McDonald's, 7:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.